How Federal Hill has survived the pandemic

Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and I woke up really early to watch “The Many Saints of Newark.” It was fantastic. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 193.8 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 714,952 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 331Test-positive rate: 1.8 percent

Currently hospitalized: 120

Total deaths: 2,838

Advertisement

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

Restaurants on Federal Hill just made it through a second summer of the COVID-19 pandemic, in part by closing off parts of Atwells Avenue to expand outdoor dining options.

I asked Rick Simone from the Federal Hill Commerce Association and the Ocean State Coalition to tell us about how they are doing and what else state leaders can do to help them.

Q: In some ways, Federal Hill has managed to reinvent itself during the pandemic. Tell us how closing down parts of Atwells Avenue on the weekends to offer more outdoor dining worked out. What did you learn?

Simone: At the height of the pandemic, we thought we could lose a large percentage of our over 50 restaurants and food shops. We came together and realized al fresco dining could be reinvented to help us get through the crisis. Closing 14 blocks of the avenue created a European-style environment to stroll, dine, and drink with a sense of safety and comfort. It’s worked out so well that we now average 24,000 guests each weekend. We learned that we are stronger together and that our guests want us to continue this creative approach to dining.

Advertisement

Q: It’s still a very difficult time for the restaurant business. As the state begins to think about spending $1.1 billion in recovery funds, what’s the most important thing lawmakers can do to help the hospitality industry in general?

Simone: First and foremost, they should speak directly to us - the chef, restaurant owner, hotelier, and front desk clerk - to hear our biggest challenges. From this listening, we hope our lawmakers will realize a portion of these funds could be used to reinvest in the industry for long-term growth.

Q: We’ve got big events coming to Providence this weekend (Gloria Gemma’s Flames of Hope WaterFire) and next weekend (Columbus Day Festival on the Hill). Since you’re involved with both, what should we expect?

Simone: Guests should expect the Flames of Hope to feel a little different in size but overwhelming with a sense of joyous determination. Food trucks, the State House illumination, food and wine tastings, WaterFire, and an amazing fireworks display over the State House will make it a night to remember. The Columbus Day Festival will bring back all the traditions missed last year. Three stages of live entertainment, over 60 food and retail vendors (think sausage and peppers and cheese ravioli), chef demonstrations, rides, games, and the return of parade Sunday the 10th at 11 a.m.

Q: Last question: For people who haven’t been to Federal Hill in a few years, what’s the best new thing happening?

Advertisement

Simone: If you have not been to Federal Hill in a while you find we have added new lighting, new sidewalks, new trash cans, a repaved Avenue, and six new restaurants all in the last six months. We have created a new environment for which to enjoy all of what Federal Hill offers.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Scoop from Ed Fitzpatrick: The Rhode Island Political Cooperative on Thursday night cut ties with state Senate candidate Jennifer Jackson following criticism over her social media posts. Read more.

⚓ A US District Court judge has denied a temporary restraining order filed by health care workers who sued the state over not accepting religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated or no longer be able to work is today. Read more.

⚓ After the coronavirus forced Rhode Island’s theaters to go dark and arts groups to disband, directors are finally gearing up to welcome live audiences indoors once again. Read more.

⚓ Advocates and state legislators on Thursday called for Rhode Island to tap $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds or other federal money to replace the estimated 100,000 drinking water pipes in the state that still contain lead. Read more.

⚓ Another batch of Smug Brewing Company’s “Traitorade” is ready, just in time for salty New England Patriots fans to wrap their hands around a cold brew of hurt feelings. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ My colleague Brian Amaral continues to track the fascinating fight for public beach access in Rhode Island - this time with a tale out of Westerly. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Lauren McGowan (that’s my big sis!), Frank O’Donnell (66), Frank and Lewis Antin (twins!), Betty Blackwell (9), Kira Greene, J.R. Pagliarini, Stephany Lopes, Kyle D. Remy, Patricia G. Cook, Jack Hogan (62), Gerry Drolet (77), Pat Young, Lori Nelson (46), Liz Ainsworth (68), and Rick Cimini (30). Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ The gloves are off in the race for mayor of Boston. Read more.

⚓ Merck & Co. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use. Read more.

⚓ The Red Sox look like a team that is ready to go home. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Providence’s COVID-19 Recovery & Resiliency Task Force meets at noon. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ Saturday is the Gloria Gemma “Flames of Hope” WaterFire.

⚓ The Rock and Rhodes Music Fest to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children is on Sunday at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet at 1 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Advertisement

My previous column

Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune has a realistic path to becoming the city’s first Black and first female mayor. It’s time to learn how to correctly pronounce her name. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick and I discuss the special Democratic primary for Senate District 3.Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.