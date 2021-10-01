Massachusetts man killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Maine turnpike

A 52-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Thursday night when he pulled his car from the breakdown lane on Interstate 95 northbound in Maine directly into the path of a tractor-trailer, police said.

Brian N. Anger, of Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver, 24-year-old Sahib Singh, of Fresno, Calif., was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries, Maine State Police said in a statement. He was hauling goods to Lewiston, Maine, at the time of the crash, according to the statement.

Police said Singh had spotted Anger’s BMW parked in the breakdown lane as he was traveling northbound near Wells, Maine, and shifted the tractor-trailer from the right lane to the center lane. That’s when Anger pulled his BMW into the tractor-trailer’s path, apparently headed for the crossover lane on the other side of the road.