Police looking to identify suspect who stole flag from Polish American Citizens Club in Dorchester

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated October 1, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person who allegedly stole a flag from the Polish American Citizens Club in Dorchester on Sept. 25.
Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a flag from the Polish American Citizens Club in Dorchester over the weekend.

Boston police posted two photos of a shirtless man carrying an American flag on Facebook and bpdnews.com.

Police said the incident occurred Sept. 25 at approximately 4:10 p.m. and the suspect vandalized a flagpole and took the flag from the social club, which is located at 82 Boston St. in Dorchester.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4742 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

