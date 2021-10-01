Police looking to identify suspect who stole flag from Polish American Citizens Club in Dorchester

Boston police posted two photos of a shirtless man carrying an American flag on Facebook and bpdnews.com .

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a flag from the Polish American Citizens Club in Dorchester over the weekend.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person who allegedly stole a flag from the Polish American Citizens Club in Dorchester on Sept. 25.

Police said the incident occurred Sept. 25 at approximately 4:10 p.m. and the suspect vandalized a flagpole and took the flag from the social club, which is located at 82 Boston St. in Dorchester.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4742 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

