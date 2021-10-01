Police searching for missing 22-year-old man in Abington state park

Abington police and State Police were searching for a missing person in Ames Nowell State Park on Friday.

Jacob Friedman, 22, was last known to be in the area of Ames Nowell State Park.

Jacob Friedman, 22, was last known to be around that area. The Abington Police Department was notified that he was missing early Friday morning and efforts got underway to locate him. Police have been looking in and around the state park and as of 2:20 p.m. Friday the search was still ongoing. Side-scan sonar was used to search a pond but that didn’t turn up anything, according to Abington police.

Anyone with information on Friedman’s whereabouts should contact the Abington Police Department at 781-878-3232.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.