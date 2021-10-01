Senator’s hit job on Rollins reflects a dysfunctional Capitol

Before that, he had spent the morning waging war against Rachael Rollins’s confirmation as US attorney for Massachusetts.

The Republican senator from Arkansas spent the afternoon trying to stop frightened and disoriented Afghan refugees to America from getting federal aid.

We knew Cotton to be a comprehensively appalling, partisan hack, but here he has outdone himself.

To tie up Rollins’s appointment in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Cotton painted a mostly imaginary picture of the Suffolk district attorney, someone so far to the left that her office barely prosecutes crimes at all.

It was infuriating — not least for its sheer dishonesty — but also partly effective: Cotton’s craven GOP colleagues went along with him. And now, thanks to a party-line tie vote in committee, Rollins’s nomination is stalled and will require a vote of the full Senate to advance to confirmation.

That will probably happen, though when is anyone’s guess.

I’m not going to say there might not be some good-faith argument against Rollins’s confirmation, though I haven’t heard one. But good faith isn’t what Washington is about right now. Good faith, for those in Cotton’s camp, is about owning the libs.

Meanwhile, Rollins — and Suffolk County — sit in limbo.

The cudgel used against Rollins was familiar. It was the memo she released during her transition in 2018 describing the comparatively minor crimes her office was not necessarily going to prosecute.

The truth is, prosecutors exercise discretion every day, and always have. Most of the offenses she didn’t want to prosecute weren’t necessarily going to court under her predecessor, either. Rollins had just taken the daring step of saying it aloud and putting it in writing.

But Rollins has a record now, nearly three years after taking office.

Here’s a fact that may not have come to Senator Cotton’s attention: At a time when violent crime is up in most major cities, Boston has seen a substantial drop.

Another fact not mentioned — Rollins’s office has prosecuted thousands of criminal cases since she’s been in charge.

So, no, she isn’t some pro-criminal crazy. By any measure she’s been effective in the job, and a perfectly valid nominee to run the US attorney’s office. She wouldn’t have the support of both US senators and a bunch of former US attorneys — Bill Weld among them — if that weren’t the case.

Cotton chose to make his stand against Rollins in a hearing in which a bunch of other nominees sailed through with no discussion at all — as is typically the case. There’s no explanation for what makes her so much much more dangerous in his eyes than the other nominees. Because she isn’t.

I don’t want to make Rollins sound like a conventional district attorney, because she hasn’t been one. She has been vocal about addressing issues of race and class, issues that are personal to her.

She has refused to turn a blind eye to police or prosecutorial misconduct — past or present — or tried to explain it away. That’s why Sean Ellis — who spent more than two decades in prison for the a murder of a Boston police detective that he didn’t commit — is a free man today.

For now, Rollins’s nomination appears to be overshadowed by larger events in Washington, with President Biden’s entire domestic agenda hanging on a couple of uncertain congressional votes. I’m hoping both major bills pass, and quickly.

Rollins’s confirmation will come back up again soon enough.

I hope that in the next go-round it will be treated with the seriousness it deserves, and not as the backdrop for Tom Cotton’s terrifying presidential ambitions.

I hope that the full Senate, should it choose to deliberate over this instead of just waving it through, will consider the actual nominee and her real record, not the caricature Cotton cynically presented.

In short, I hope the Senate will do its job. In the insane Washington of 2021, is that too much to ask?

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.