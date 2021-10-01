Should the state adopt legislation to allow motorists to be pulled over for not wearing seat belts?

Mary Maguire Handout

At 17, my son was saved by his seat belt. Saved from what the EMTs assured us would likely have been death or life-altering injury when he fell asleep at the wheel and slammed his pickup truck into a rocky cliff hugging the highway. This was not a belt Alex wore when it was comfortable or convenient, but one he always buckled. A belt that, for our family, was life-changing. Because despite the fact that the horrific crash broke my son’s shoulder, bruised his lung, and paralyzed his left arm for months, I am one of the lucky ones. Unlike so many of the grief-stricken advocates I work with and care about, my son recovered, survived, and thrived — living to share his story with others to persuade them to buckle up too.

Advertisement

Massachusetts has a secondary seat belt law, meaning police must stop you for a moving violation before citing you for not wearing a seat belt. AAA Northeast has long advocated for Massachusetts to join 34 states and Washington, D.C., in passing a primary seat belt law, which federal officials say would boost our usage by 7.4 percent — saving 14 lives and preventing 514 serious injuries annually.

Instead, Massachusetts is driving in the wrong direction. Seat belt use dropped 4.1 percent during the pandemic, and at least 1.2 million Bay Staters still don’t buckle. Usage among various groups has fallen sharply during COVID: 3.4 percent for whites, 8.9 percent for Latinos and 10.4 percent for Blacks. These numbers translate to more deaths and emergency department visits when health care workers are already struggling with COVID. And communities of color are disproportionately affected due to lower belt usage rates — 68.7 percent for Blacks, 62.6 percent for Hispanics, compared with 77.5 percent overall. Nationwide, we are consistently at or near the bottom five states in usage.

Advertisement

Racial profiling and violence related to traffic stops are urgent concerns. And AAA is engaging on these issues. But as we confront these issues, let’s acknowledge lack of seat belt use as a public health crisis, and start saving the lives of people of all colors by increasing compliance through a primary seat belt law.





NO

Marc Mercier

Former chair, Massachusetts Libertarian party; Boxford resident

Marc Mercier Handout

Vehicle seat belts dramatically improve survivability in a crash. This is the reason I wear one when I’m in a motor vehicle. It is why I taught my children to wear them. I hope all people wear them. I think choosing to not wear one is foolish.

However, I understand that adult people — even foolish ones — should remain free to make choices for themselves, so long as they aren’t harming anyone else. Consequently, I oppose Massachusetts’ seat belt mandate and oppose Governor Charlie Baker’s proposed legislation allowing police to pull over motorists solely for seatbelt violations.

Those advocating primary enforcement of the seat belt law must think government’s proper role is to harass people into wearing seat belts. It isn’t. Sadly, this approach will inevitably result in additional unnecessary harm to citizens. Existing seat belt mandates harm citizens by taking away their free choice, and by taking their money if they don’t comply. Primary enforcement will harm certain citizens because it asks police to use force, on your behalf, to achieve compliance. Neither policy should exist.

Advertisement

As a good society, we should strive to reduce the number of instances we ask police to intervene in people’s lives, not try and find every opportunity for them to do so.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the road safety group Vision Zero Coalition have raised concerns with the primary enforcement proposal. They fear police will abuse this new authority and apply it unfairly. It is a legitimate concern, with evidence to back it up. These advocates know that minorities are stopped and ticketed far more frequently than non-minorities.

At least seven previous attempts to adopt primary seat belt enforcement in prior sessions have failed.

Proponents cite the fact that Massachusetts ranks near the bottom of states in its rate of seat belt use — with 77.5 percent usage this year — as a reason to expand police authority to enforce compliance of the law. Yet, Massachusetts in 2019 had the lowest motor vehicle deaths per 100 million miles traveled among all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Obviously, people in Massachusetts are not being foolish. Enacting unnecessary laws, ripe for abuse, is.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler. To suggest a topic, please contact laidler@globe.com.

This is not a scientific survey. Please only vote once.