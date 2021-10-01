Smug Brewing revives ‘Traitorade’ beer for Tom Brady’s return to New England

Robert DaRosa and Steven David, owners of Smug Brewery in Pawtucket, made 20 barrels of the imperial sour just for this weekend’s game. The beer was crafted last year to express how fans felt about their longtime squeeze, Brady, leaving.

The Patriots host Tom Brady and his new team, the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

PAWTUCKET — Another batch of Smug Brewing Company’s “Traitorade” is ready, just in time for salty New England Patriots fans to wrap their hands around a cold brew of hurt feelings.

“Sour and salty,” DaRosa said.

Since the beer was unveiled, it’s been a top seller. It made national headlines when it was released, and only returns when Brady comes to town.

“It was a collaboration between myself and other brewers,” DaRosa said. “We were very jaded one day. One of my brewers came up with the name. It was essentially going to taste like Gatorade. It spiraled from there.”

They added a hint of Florida key limes.

But like seeing an old flame, DaRosa said, fans still have feelings for Brady.

“We are all 100 percent Pats fans,” he said. “But we all still love Tom Brady, we just don’t like him right now.”

Asked why fans still like the former Patriots quarterback, Da Rosa said, “He was 20 years part of our life. We were spoiled winning and Super Bowl wins. It was just something we could look back at it and see the highlights of our Patriots fanaticism we enjoyed the whole time.”

For beer fans, this special batch is an easy-drinking tropical ale.

“It wasn’t a gimmick,” DaRosa said. “We put some heart and soul behind it.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.