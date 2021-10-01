Teen killed in rollover crash in Sandwich

An 18-year-old man was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on Route 6 in Sandwich, according to State Police.

Andrew Degan of Sandwich was driving eastbound around 5:50 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road and into the median just before exit 59, State Police said in a statement.

The vehicle first struck a tree and then the wire guardrail before rolling over. Degan was pronounced dead at the scene.