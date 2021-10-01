Teen killed in rollover crash in Sandwich

An 18-year-old man was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on Route 6 in Sandwich, according to State Police.
Authorities have identified a man who died after his vehicle rolled over on Route 6 in Sandwich Friday morning as Andrew Degan, 18 of Sandwich, State Police said.
Degan was driving eastbound when his vehicle went off the roadway into the median, struck a tree, struck the wire guardrail and rolled over at about 5:50 a.m., State Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sandwich Fire, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation assisted State Police, the statement said. The crash is under investigation.
