A unicorn sighting in Norfolk?

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

This unicorn was found on the side of the road on Clark Street in Norfolk.

On Sept. 11, Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen wrote on Facebook about a unicorn sighting. It was just a plush toy of course — but a unicorn nonetheless. Cohen posted a photo of the toy unicorn, which was found on the side of the road, and it didn’t stay there for long. “This mythical, beloved, multi colored beauty was last seen over on Clark Street ... if anyone is missing her,” she wrote in the Facebook post. “We went by to grab it in case someone was missing it. She must have been retrieved by her family, as she was no longer riding the fog line.”

YOU KNOW HOW KIDS’ PARTIES CAN BE

At 6:38 p.m. July 24, Melrose police received a report of “unusual screaming” coming from a home on Chestnut Street. According to the log entry, police were dispatched to do a well-being check and reported that the reason for the ruckus was a “child’s birthday.”

FALSE ALARM

At 10:55 a.m. Sept. 15, Peabody police checked on a burglar alarm that was going off at the Italian American Citizens Club on Blaney Avenue. According to the log entry, it was a second-floor stair door alarm, but ultimately there was nothing to worry about. The responding officer reported back that there was a dance competition happening on the second floor, but otherwise all was in order.

BIG WHEELS?

At 4:46 p.m. Sept. 27, Bridgewater police got a call from someone on Ledgewood Drive who said they saw a man driving a motorcycle erratically with a child on board. Police tweeted that an officer was dispatched to investigate, and it turned out the vehicle was not an actual motorcycle, but just a child’s toy.

UNINVITED GUESTS

A rather interesting report of larceny came in from Mill Pond Lane in Norwood recently. The log entry stated that at 4:51 p.m. Sept. 14, police received a 911 call from a woman on that street who reported that “someone or something” was taking her vegetables and flowers. Police spoke to the resident and advised her of her options.

SHARING THEIR 10 CENTS

On Sept. 14, a police officer spoke with a man who works at a business on Washington Street in Wellesley. The man told the officer that the business had received a suspicious piece of mail: an envelope that contained only a dime. It had been mailed from Ohio, and he said other locations of the business had received similar envelopes containing 10 cents originating from Ohio. He said the business didn’t have any accounts associated with the name of the sender of the envelope, which made it all the more mysterious. The man was advised to contact police if they received any additional suspicious envelopes in the mail.

