With eyes on Gillette (and Brady) this weekend, nearby businesses feel the boom

“We’re talking about a Super Bowl-level game for us,” said Michelle Heckbert, manager of the Patriot Place restaurant Six String Grill & Stage.

Fans will flock by the tens of thousands to Foxborough this weekend, where they’ll fill hotels, bars, and restaurants to the brim.

As attention turns to Gillette Stadium for the much-anticipated return of legendary former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, local businesses are preparing for booming business.

Like other establishments in the area, particularly in Gillette’s next-door shopping and dining complex, Six String is expecting a spike in sales this weekend as fans jostle for viewing space during the game and celebration or mourning territory later on.

The lively restaurant and performance venue is prepared to cram as many as 1,300 hungry fans into its main dining room Sunday (though around 700 will be forced to stand).

“We’re hoping it’ll be quite the crowd,” said Heckbert.

For many businesses, the Brady boost is much needed after a pandemic-hindered year. Some, like Skipjack’s, an upscale seafood restaurant, were kept afloat through ever-shifting restrictions on indoor dining by a loyal contingent of customers. But the freewheeling spending of this weekend’s crowd will be a welcome support.

“We were able to weather through the worst of it,” said Skipjack’s manager Justin Hunter. “But this weekend, it’s definitely a very nice boost. If they’re willing to spend that much on tickets, they won’t blink an eye at sitting down and spending here.”

In the thick of the action on Sunday, Hunter said he expects every table to be filled, and the crowd at the bar to go three people deep. Friday and Saturday will likely bring full houses as well, he said.

It’s not just the restaurants. A search for Sunday night rooms at most hotels in the area comes up empty. A worker at the front desk of the Comfort Inn in Foxborough, a good4 miles from Gillette Stadium, let out an exasperated sigh when asked about Sunday night availability.

“Nothing,” he said.

There’s still some space left in the Hilton Garden Inn at Patriot Place, but one night stays there are going for around $2,500.

The downside to this weekend’s anticipated bustle? The town of Foxborough doesn’t have an indoor mask mandate, and there’s no vaccine or negative test requirement for entry into Gillette Stadium. Fans are urged, however, to wear a face covering if they have not been fully vaccinated.

