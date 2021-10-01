After centuries of hero worship, what about the heroine?

Journalist Bill Moyers sat down with an avuncular professor named Joseph Campbell, in a series of interviews conducted over the last two summers of Campbell’s life, and asked him about the power of myth.

In 1988, PBS aired a six-part series that remains one of the most popular in public television history.

He said we’re seeking not the meaning of life but rather “the rapture of being alive.” And myth, he suggested, could be a gateway to that rapture.

Campbell had already inspired George Lucas and a generation of filmmakers. The PBS series, “Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth,” only grew the legend.

But the tales of ancient heroes he told in those interviews and in his signature book, “The Hero With a Thousand Faces,” were light on a crucial figure: the heroine.

Enter Maria Tatar, Harvard professor of folklore and mythology and author of a remarkable new book titled “The Heroine With 1,001 Faces.”

The title suggests a critique of Campbell’s work. And it is that, in a way. But the author, ever generous, says it’s more like a sequel. A telling of the untold half of the tale.

Tatar fell into the study of mythology after reading fairy tales to her children in the 1980s, and she has taught the subject and annotated several volumes of folklore since. When the pandemic struck, she decided to pull together the book she had long been writing.

The work felt, in a way, like the hero’s journey Campbell had mapped out so long ago. The call to adventure, the ordeal, and the return home with an elixir — the finished book.

But Tatar saw a different kind of journey, too. She hadn’t actually ventured out during the pandemic, after all; staying home was the heroic thing to do. “I think I realized, OK, there is another story here and it’s not a journey,” she says. “It’s about people who stay at home, who may be housebound. Stay-at-home mothers who nonetheless find a way not just to survive but to find forms of healing for others.”

Her book is sweeping. Leaping from Scheherazade and Arachne to Wonder Woman and Carrie Bradshaw, Tatar sketches a different kind of heroism — one of curiosity and caring, bravery and revenge. And it is no less intriguing than the kind we have celebrated for centuries.

Last week, I reached her at her home in Cambridge via Zoom, and I asked her to trace the arc of that heroism right up to the present. The interview has been edited and condensed.

The heroes of mythology use slings and swords. But the heroines, you write, use story.

Yeah, I mean think of “arms and the man,” Virgil. For women, I guess, it’s “stories and women.”

Philomela, raped by her brother-in-law: Her tongue is cut out and yet she finds a strategy for telling her story. And how she does she do it? She uses the domestic crafts. “Craft” in the double sense of the term. Women’s work — spinning, sewing, weaving — but also cunning. She weaves her story into a tapestry and gives it to her sister.

What happened in the #MeToo movement? Women were telling their stories. And unlike what you see in fairy tales, it’s not encoded. It doesn’t speak with a secret language. It’s direct, and it makes a real visceral hit. These forms of storytelling transform themselves over time. It’s never the same old story, and it’s never the same medium.

ArtsEmerson's production of "Ted Hughes's Tales From Ovid," with Aimee Rose Ranger as Procne and Jen O'Connor as Philomela, in 2010. Jenni Wylie

I was going to ask about #MeToo — if we should view it as a triumph of story.

I think “say their name” is important. The names of the victims have been buried or hidden. All of a sudden, we realize the victims have often been heroic in one way or another. And now they have their champions.

Do you think the #MeToo movement really did that, put the everyday victims at the center? Or was it the famous who were the heroines of that story?

It’s “say their names,” not “say my name.” So I think it’s almost the erasure of heroism, in a way: “I don’t need to be a hero, but I need the story to be out there. And my real goal is not to elevate myself and to become immortal, which is what the Greek hero does, but to find a path to justice.”

You write that Louisa May Alcott invented a genre that made girls daring and adventurous. Why girls and not women?

That was a big surprise for me. I discovered that girls [in literature] were adventurous, heroic, fearless, contrarian. Resisters.

Those forms of resistance — you don’t find them among women. You read “Middlemarch” and Dorothea allows herself to become victimized by her husband.

The real acts of bravery and courage you find in fiction are about girls — in part because they’re allowed to do things the grown women just cannot.

A sculpture of Scheherazade from "One Thousand and One Nights" in Baghdad. AFP/Getty Images/AFP

You’re reluctant to call your book a corrective to “Hero With a Thousand Faces.” But you’re quite clear about Joseph Campbell’s shortcomings — how he only saw women as life-givers or muses or “mothers of death.” So why the hesitation?

Because I grew to admire Campbell and really to respect what he had done. When I started this project, before I even revisited “The Hero With 1,000 Faces,” I thought, You know, I’m going to write the counternarrative, this will be a critique, it will be sort of an attack. And the more I read of Campbell, the more I realized how adventurous he was. He was a boundary-crosser. He left graduate school because they were trying to box him in and put him into this narrow domain, and he wanted to study everything. So he goes off to upstate New York and lives in a shack for, I don’t know, a decade almost, just reading and educating himself.

As a boy, he studied Native American mythology and was so distressed by how the US had dispossessed Indigenous peoples. He hated British colonialism. He went all over the world and learned languages and studied so many different cultures. You watch “The Power of Myth” and he wins you over, which is not to say that I agree with him, but I don’t think my book would have been possible without his work. I needed something to work against, but also to work with. And he was, in some ways, my interlocutor, my collaborator, my companion.

How do you see the nature of the heroine shifting? What does it look like now?

What I see is the range of possibilities. By making the heroic model more expansive, I think we’re enabling people to insert themselves into our histories.

Also, just recognizing the fact that you don’t have to make history. Sometimes it’s the unhistoric act. I love the “Middlemarch” quote about those who “rest in unvisited tombs.”

I don’t want to be too naive about this, but I think the pandemic made all of us realize how most of us have been truly heroic, especially those with small children, health care workers, those who check us out at the grocery store or deliver things. Maybe this comes with old age. You begin to take a more generous view. Most of us just face tremendous challenges on a daily basis. Surviving requires a certain amount of heroism.

David Scharfenberg can be reached at david.scharfenberg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dscharfGlobe.