A bird’s extinction feels like a death in the family

In 1951, I was a 3-year old visiting my grandparents at their home in rural Covington, La. “Meemaw” was hanging out laundry on the clothesline as I played in the gravel driveway. I loved looking up at the tops of the tall Southern pines as they swayed. But what caught my attention that morning was an enormous bird perched among the branches. Whether it had made its call I do not remember, but what I do recall, besides its unusual size, was the large white beak and pointy red “hat.” “Woody Woodpecker,” I exclaimed to myself.

I’ve never forgotten that moment, and over the years I have reflected on the fact that I may have been one of the last people to see the ivory-billed woodpecker in its natural environment. Previous reports of the bird as “presumed extinct” would jar me, sadden me, but Thursday morning’s article (“With tears, US writes obit for ivory-billed woodpecker,” Page A3), made me weep.