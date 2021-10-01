Knocking on one another’s doors

She has founded programs to help young women thrive, spoken openly about her trauma and grief, and now is working to bridge her faith community with her medical community. The church she attends is located in Roxbury and is one of the oldest in Boston. Congregants there have borne the brunt of the medical, financial, and emotional impacts of COVID-19 and, like many neighborhood institutions, the church has needed to keep its doors primarily closed in the surge and resurgence of this pandemic.

Recently, a patient I have known for years paid me a visit in the clinic. She was with her pastor. My patient, once a teacher, had suffered a permanent injury when a student lost control of his anger and threw a chair at her. Crippled with pain and her own losses, including a husband who died of pancreatic cancer and her mother, who died at that same time of diabetic complications, she has dug into her community and her faith to find strength.

Called to action by congregants like my patient, her pastor has spearheaded an initiative whereby members of the faith community have, over the last 20 months, created a colorful flag for each person in Massachusetts who has died from COVID-19. The individual flags have been carefully woven together, and now this tapestry of loss wraps the church, in the shape of a heart. In the coming days, this tapestry will come down and members of the larger community will be asked to come and hold this flag, end to end, to show their support not only for the church but also their remembrance of these individuals’ souls. Vans with free COVID-19 vaccine shots will be there, as will members from the community to engage in dialogue about the benefits of the vaccine.

“This is the time,” my patient said, “to knock on one another’s doors.”

As a primary care doctor, I have long thought about the role that religion and spirituality play in my patients’ lives. As a medical student, I worked with a mentor to create a now-embedded curriculum whereby medical students learned to ask patients about their spiritual or religious beliefs, and how best to address and support these beliefs in their medical care. In a few short sessions, medical students not only shifted their attitudes about asking these questions (from “This is not a doctor’s job” to “These beliefs can carry a huge impact on my patients’ lives and it is important to ask”), but also felt more knowledgeable and comfortable asking. These questions have become a routine part of taking a patient’s medical history. However, there are now new questions about religious beliefs I must broach in the exam room.

Another patient of mine came to me in the last week distraught. She had been mandated to get vaccinated through her job but was sitting with the memory of three vivid dreams. In one, the vaccine came in a long vial that was filled with blood; in the second, the vaccine had little particles in it that would change her DNA forever; and in the last, she was just about to get the vaccine when her pastor demanded that she stop.

In each of these dreams, I recognized some of the disinformation that has run rampant, and I worked to bring her accurate medical information to counter some of her fears (e.g., “None of these vaccines alter your DNA”), but I could not determine whether it was fear fueled by misinformation or specific articles of her faith that were driving her decision not to get vaccinated. Conversations like this are no longer uncommon. And where faith and religion were once items I asked about as a source of strength for my patients, my medical obligation to a patient is now, at times, at great odds with messaging they are receiving from religious sources.

As a physician, I am at a loss of how to proceed on this journey, and I worry that my colleagues in other parts of the country where ICU beds are full may feel these quandaries even more intensely, only adding to the sense of moral injury and burnout that is pervading the medical community.

Surprising beacons of light have arrived along the path. One was a recent statement by the Rev. Robert Jeffress, a Texan megachurch leader and a firm supporter of Donald Trump, who recently stated that there is “no credible religious argument” for a COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption. He continued by stating that “Christians who are troubled by the use of a fetal cell line for the testing of the vaccines would also have to abstain from the use of Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, Ibuprofen and other products that used the same cell line if they are sincere in their objections.” This was a statement based in the science of cell line technology and communicated directly to his base.

Another surprising beacon of light is the one before me in my patient and her pastor. Inscribing and holding up the names of those who have died is deeply important in uniting communities and bringing churches to the forefront of the hard work of fighting this pandemic. But in order to really “knock on one another’s doors,” religious and medical leaders must do more to engage in challenging dialogue. Religious leaders must bring forth the clear articles of faith where people may stumble; medical professionals must, in turn, share any relevant scientific data with religious leaders. These kinds of conversations provide both parties with the most accurate and relevant information for patients and congregants seeking answers and guidance.

None of us is equipped to win this fight alone. And as the late Martin Luther King Jr. instructed: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”

Dr. Katherine Gergen Barnett is vice chair of Primary Care Innovation and Transformation in the Department of Family Medicine at Boston Medical Center, clinical associate professor at the Boston University School of Medicine, and a fellow at the Boston University Institute for Health Systems Innovation and Policy.