What would it take to normalize candidates of color running for office?

That is to say, for every person of color who succeeds in getting elected to office against all odds — like Ayanna Pressley did in 2018, when she beat US Representative Michael Capuano — there are many more who are not able to conquer the additional hurdles that Black and Latino candidates typically face. Think of Juana Matias that same year , who came up fourth in the crowded and very close Democratic primary for the Third Congressional District in the Merrimack Valley (Matias would have been the first Latina elected to Congress to represent Massachusetts); and, more recently, Andrea Campbell, who failed in her Boston mayoral bid in a five-way preliminary field that included two other Black candidates. (Campbell finished third.)

Advertisement

It’s become a truism in electoral politics: Candidates of color from marginalized or underserved communities face higher barriers of entry when deciding to run for office. A new initiative called New Power x New Politics wants to lower those barriers and support a new generation of officeholders who look just like millions of Americans who are disenfranchised or disengaged from voting. The project aims to recruit and support leaders who are the closest to these communities’ plight, according to Emily Cherniack, who is behind the new effort.

Sounds like a no-brainer, but breaking down the dynamic that candidates of color face hasn’t been easy. Even with a generalized awareness of those barriers of entry, and important gains, it’s still hard to elect people of color, particularly women of color, whose numbers are low in elective office.

And it’s been far too common to blame some candidates of color’s electoral losses on competency. Yes, sometimes that’s a factor. However, more often than not, it’s about poor access to capital (a classic hurdle) and/or entrenched unconscious biases in certain power structures, particularly in liberal circles, which are more insidious and thus harder to dislodge.

Advertisement

The latter is what makes Cherniack’s project intriguing. She is the founder and executive director of New Politics, a national nonprofit that supports candidates with military or national service backgrounds, like the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps. In that capacity, she got involved in Matias’s campaign for the Third Congressional District. “I didn’t think about it in terms of race,” she said about the challenges her candidate encountered.

Yet after the loss, “Juana’s race crystallized the barriers and the role of racism for me,” Cherniack said. “There was what Emily’s List said about Juana [when considering an endorsement.] They told me, ‘Are you sure she doesn’t want to run for state senate first?’ Juana’s qualifications were questioned in a way that other candidates’ weren’t.” Sometimes, Cherniack said, it was white liberals talking out of both sides of their mouth. “They’re the ones who say, ‘We care about diversity,’ but we’re going to support the white woman who was Marty Meehan’s chief of staff a gazillion years ago and has never held office before.” Cherniack was referring to Lori Trahan, who went on to win the seat.

A lot of candidates of color start with a lot of self-doubt, said Matias, who’s Afro-Latina. “Can I? Can I do this? And it’s because generations and generations of people like us have been excluded from this process,” she told me. “Running for Congress seemed so massive to me. I didn’t even know how much money you needed to raise or how to raise it. But [Cherniack’s organization] helped and then told me: You need to hire consultants, a reliable pollster, a communications team, a reputable mailer. I said, what do you mean?!” New Politics guided Matias and provided meaningful support, like sending 50 volunteers to knock on doors to reach potential voters and helping Matias fill out endorsement surveys from nonprofits and unions.

Advertisement

Those are examples of the support Cherniack’s new project wants to offer to candidates of color across the country. New Power x New Politics will also provide mentorship by connecting potential candidates to elected officials of color, such as Matias and Campbell, both of whom are members of New Power’s advisory council. “I’m a white girl and I had limitations to understanding Juana’s journey,” Cherniack said. The importance of building confidence in them, offering a space for introspection, and telling them, “yes, you do belong,” will be critical and empowering, Matias said.

Ultimately, it’s about normalizing candidacies of people of color. Remember the demands Campbell faced a few months ago during the Boston mayoral campaign? Some in the Black community were urging her to drop out of the race, since suddenly there was a Black female acting mayor running for the job permanently. The notion that there can be only one Black candidate in order to succeed must be retired. Why is it that the Black candidate must be some sort of Black Panther-type of superhero and yet average white candidates throw their proverbial hats in the ring all the time, sometimes many at once?

Advertisement

“If we want to transform the political system so it’s representative of the people we serve, we’re going to have to have numerous candidates of color, Black and brown, running,” Campbell said in an interview. “Sometimes we know that the best candidate is a low-income resident or a person of color who comes with the experience of growing up in a disadvantaged community, and maybe even has the policy experience, but they lack the network and relationships to be successful.”

If indeed running for office were some sort of ideal meritocracy, women of color would be in elected office in greater numbers. “It absolutely has to do with biases,” said Matias. But it’s becoming clearer that those biases, both conscious and unconscious, are embedded across the political spectrum, even among the most progressive and well-meaning among us.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.