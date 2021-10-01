Adam Wainwright sticking with Cardinals for one more year, at least

Wainwright, 40, is finishing up his 17th MLB season with the Redbirds, the only team he’s played for in the majors. (He was drafted in the first round by Atlanta in 2000, then traded in 2003 after his first stint in Double A. He didn’t pitch in 2011, missing the entire year due to Tommy John surgery.)

Righthander Adam Wainwright , in line to start the National League Wild Card Game, and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year contract extension. The club announced the deal before its series opener against the Cubs, with MLB Network reporting it is for $15 million.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else,” Wainwright told reporters. “Who am I kidding?”

Though he didn’t commit to 2022 being his final season, Wainwright said he is “almost certainly” going to retire alongside longtime catcher Yadier Molina, who has said he will retire following next season.

Wainwright is 17-7 this season, with a 3.05 ERA in 206⅓ innings — he’s one of only four pitchers to clear the 200 innings mark this year, with Toronto’s Robbie Ray and José Berríos the only others with a chance to join them. Waino is 184-105 in the regular season in his career.

Joe Girardi will be back with Phillies in 2022

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski confirmed the expected before the start of Philadelphia’s final series of the season in Miami: Joe Girardi will remain his manager next season, the last season of the 56-year-old’s contract.

“I think he’s done a good job,” Dombrowski told reporters. “The way I look at it is, the manager’s job is very tough. They get second-guessed all the time. That comes with the territory. But I enjoy working with him. He’s a good baseball man. He’s smart. He’s a good person. He works hard. He’s very conscientious.”

Girardi placed the blame squarely on himself Thursday night, when Atlanta completed a sweep of the Phillies to clinch a fourth straight NL East title. Philadelphia, 81-78 in Girardi’s second season, hasn’t made the postseason since a run of five straight trips from 2007-11.

“I feel like I failed,” Girardi said Thursday, “getting us to where we wanted to get to. I always take responsibility, full responsibility. I failed, and it’s a really empty feeling. . . . We’ve got to get better. That’s the bottom line. We need to break this.”

Dodgers, Giants battle for NL West heads to final weekend

Mookie Betts and Corey Seager homered back-to-back in the first inning, Justin Turner and AJ Pollock did the same in the fourth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of San Diego, 8-3, Thursday night. But it didn’t get them any closer to rival San Francisco in the NL West, when LaMonte Wade Jr. singled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning and the Giants beat Madison Bumgarner and Arizona, 5-4.

The Giants (105-54) moved to one game off the franchise win record set in 1904, and kept their two-game edge over the Dodgers (103-56) in the race to win the division, and avoid the Wild Card Game against St. Louis.

San Francisco closes with three games at home against San Diego. The Dodgers finish with three at home, where they’ve won 12 in a row, against NL Central champion Milwaukee.

“This is two teams playing really good baseball in a pennant race,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We just got to play good baseball. If we do that, bring it on. It doesn’t matter who we play or what format.”

With 103 wins and three games left, the Dodgers could finish with the most victories of a team that failed to finish first, topping the 104 by the 1942 Brooklyn Dodgers, who were two games behind St. Louis, and the 1909 Chicago Cubs, who finished six wins behind Pittsburgh.

With the score tied at 4 in the ninth in San Francisco, Wilmer Flores hit a one-out double off Joe Mantiply (0-3), who then intentionally walked Donovan Solano. A walk to pinch-hitter Curt Casali loaded the bases for Wade, and he singled into right field.

Wade’s timely connection capped a night that started with Bumgarner’s first outing in front of fans in San Francisco since he signed a free agent deal with Arizona prior to the 2020 season. He settled for a no-decision, and the 2014 World Series MVP saw flashes of the three championship teams he was a part of with the franchise.

“It’s pretty crazy. It’s pretty incredible to see,” Bumgarner said. “I know people have counted them out all year and a lot of people can’t understand it and make sense out of it, but I’ve been on that side when people are saying the same thing. I know how dangerous the Giants are just in general when they get in the postseason. I’ve obviously seen that a time or two, so there’s something about that uniform, I don’t know.”