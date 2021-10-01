Orioles troll Red Sox over 2011 collapse after taking 2 of 3 to push Boston into wild-card tie

If the name Robert Andino sounds familiar, you probably have some bad memories from 2011.
Andino, who played for the Orioles, hit the walkoff single in Game 162 of the 2011 season that knocked the Red Sox out of playoff contention, capping a historic collapse.
When the Red Sox lost to the Orioles, 6-2, on Wednesday to drop two of three in the penultimate series of the season, Baltimore couldn’t help but offer a well-timed troll.
After the game, the Orioles’ social media team changed the avatar on the @Orioles account to a photo of Andino.
That’s Robert Andino. Orioles with a well-timed jab. pic.twitter.com/b1jLC8JvSU— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 1, 2021
The similarities between
On Sept. 28, 2011, the Sox entered the final day of the regular season tied with the Rays in the wild-card race — in the final season that featured just one wild-card berth for each league. The team had experienced a September freefall that had taken it from a postseason lock to a scramble.
Nonetheless, the Sox arrived at the season-ending three-game series against the last-place Orioles with a one-game lead over the Rays. A sweep would ensure a playoff spot. The Orioles didn’t cooperate.
“The Curse,” recalled former Orioles manager Buck Showalter by phone this week, “of the Andino.”
The Sox were able to hand a one-run lead in the ninth to closer Jonathan Papelbon. The four-time Red Sox All-Star quickly struck out two batters. But back-to-back doubles tied the game before Andino’s sinking, catchable liner to left went uncaught by Carl Crawford as the Orioles walked off with a win.
“The worst thing you can say — you won’t say it in the clubhouse — is a thought that well, ‘They should sweep them,’ " Showalter said. “You have to earn every game during a baseball season. Winning a major league baseball game is hard.”
Peter Abraham and Alex Speier of the Globe Staff contributed to this report
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.