Orioles troll Red Sox over 2011 collapse after taking 2 of 3 to push Boston into wild-card tie

When the Red Sox lost to the Orioles, 6-2, on Wednesday to drop two of three in the penultimate series of the season, Baltimore couldn’t help but offer a well-timed troll.

Andino, who played for the Orioles, hit the walkoff single in Game 162 of the 2011 season that knocked the Red Sox out of playoff contention, capping a historic collapse.

If the name Robert Andino sounds familiar, you probably have some bad memories from 2011.

After the game, the Orioles’ social media team changed the avatar on the @Orioles account to a photo of Andino.

On Sept. 28, 2011, the Sox entered the final day of the regular season tied with the Rays in the wild-card race — in the final season that featured just one wild-card berth for each league. The team had experienced a September freefall that had taken it from a postseason lock to a scramble.

Nonetheless, the Sox arrived at the season-ending three-game series against the last-place Orioles with a one-game lead over the Rays. A sweep would ensure a playoff spot. The Orioles didn’t cooperate.

“The Curse,” recalled former Orioles manager Buck Showalter by phone this week, “of the Andino.”

The Sox were able to hand a one-run lead in the ninth to closer Jonathan Papelbon. The four-time Red Sox All-Star quickly struck out two batters. But back-to-back doubles tied the game before Andino’s sinking, catchable liner to left went uncaught by Carl Crawford as the Orioles walked off with a win.

“The worst thing you can say — you won’t say it in the clubhouse — is a thought that well, ‘They should sweep them,’ " Showalter said. “You have to earn every game during a baseball season. Winning a major league baseball game is hard.”

