Back-to-back homers spark Red Sox victory over Nationals

But finally, in the sixth, the “Instant Offense” lineup employed by Red Sox manager Alex Cora — featuring Bobby Dalbec at first with an outfield of Kyle Schwarber in left, J.D. Martinez in right, and Hunter Renfroe in center — provided the Sox with their much-sought power surge.

In the spirit of the three consecutive Orioles lefties who carved the Red Sox lineup this week, Nationals southpaw Josh Rogers likewise kept the Sox scoreless through five frames, trading zeros with Eduardo Rodriguez.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite a first-of-its-kind lineup stacked with power hitters intended to awaken the Red Sox from their offensive doldrums, the team appeared determined to sputter its way out of contention in the waning days of the season.

In the span of two pitches, a three-run homer by Renfroe and a solo shot by Dalbec gave the Sox a 4-0 advantage in an eventual 4-2 victory over Washington. Still, the win did not come easy.

After the Red Sox offense was stymied in three straight contests by Orioles rookie lefties, the pattern held once again in the series opener against the Nationals. Rookie lefthander Josh Rogers did the honors, unbalancing the Sox with a deceptive, low-velocity pairing of his four-seam fastball and slider.

Though the Sox saw a number of pitches over the heart of the plate, they failed to hit them squarely, repeatedly resulting in empty flyballs early in at-bats. The Sox put exactly one runner on base in each of the first four innings, with none advancing to second. Rogers barely broke a sweat as six of the first 16 batters flew out on the first or second pitch of their at-bats.

The ease with which Rogers diced the Sox lineup placed a considerable responsibility on the shoulder of lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez in potentially his final start as a member of the Red Sox. Prior to the outing, the free agent-to-be relished just such an opportunity with his team’s season in the balance.

“You earn what you work for. That’s the way I feel,” Rodriguez said on Thursday. “I’ve been here for a long time now. I feel like I’m prepared for everything every time I go out there, no matter who I’m facing, no matter if it’s Game 7 of the World Series.”

It wasn’t quite a Game 7, but Rodriguez showed purpose in virtually every pitch, particularly when the Nationals threatened. He stranded runners on second and third in the first inning, then after loading the bases (a semi-intentional walk to Juan Soto and back-to-back singles) with no outs in the fourth, he struck out Jordy Mercer, retired Carter Kieboom on a foul-out, and induced a dribbler to second from Andrew Stevenson.

The Stevenson grounder seemed destined to turn into a run-scoring, infield hit. But Kiké Hernández — making his first start at second since Sept. 12 — charged the ball on the infield grass, barehanded it, and made a sprawling flick to first. The throw skidded off the grass, but first baseman Dalbec corralled it to maintain the scoreless tie.

Rodriguez encountered another caution sign in the fifth, when a two-out single brought Soto to the plate with two outs.

“He owns the batter’s box,” Nationals bench coach Tim Bogar said of Soto, the prodigal slugger.

Through seven taut pitches that included three mighty swings resulting in foul balls, Rodriguez and Soto unblinkingly stared each other down. But on the eighth pitch, Rodriguez dotted the top of the strike zone with a 92 miles-per-hour fastball. Soto swung through it, ending the inning and seemingly energizing the Sox.

Xander Bogaerts led off the top of the sixth with a single. He became the first Sox baserunner to reach second when J.D. Martinez delivered a single of his own.

Renfroe — who’d flied out twice on a total of three pitches in his first two plate appearances — then delivered the swing for which the Sox had been waiting for days. In a 2-2 count, Rogers threw a 91 mph meatball. Renfroe did not miss, crushing a 423-foot homer to deep left-center. Renfroe’s 31st homer gave the Sox a 3-0 lead.

One pitch later, the lead increased to 4-0, as Dalbec launched a skyscraper to left that seemingly traced the Capitol Rotunda, his 25th homer of the year, sixth most ever from a Red Sox rookie.

The size of the advantage convinced Red Sox manager Alex Cora to let Rodriguez hit with the bases empty and two outs. Rodriguez grounded out, then quickly courted trouble when he returned to the mound for the sixth, issuing a leadoff walk and allowing a single to Kiebert Ruiz.

Cora replaced Rodriguez with reliever Ryan Brasier, a suddenly critical bullpen member who was summoned for the third time in as many days. The righthander mowed through the Nats, getting a fielder’s choice groundout to force the lead runner and then striking out the next two hitters on wipeout sliders to end the threat. In his last seven outings, Brasier has thrown 6⅔ scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six.

Brasier’s fine work closed the book on Rodriguez, who allowed five hits and three walks in five-plus scoreless innings that included six strikeouts. The longtime Sox starter finished his year on an upswing, posting a 2.21 ERA in his last four starts.

The Sox’ bid for their second shutout in three days ended in the seventh, when Alcides Escobar hit a two-out homer off a 93.3 mph fastball from Matt Barnes — the fifth-slowest four-seamer Barnes has thrown since 2018. Adam Ottavino likewise allowed a solo homer in the eighth — the fifth longball he’s yielded in his last 10 games.

Hansel Robles then secured a heart palpitating save in the ninth, walking Soto and Josh Bell with two outs before getting Keibert Ruiz to sky to right on a middle-middle fastball.

The win ensured that the Sox — who entered the day tied with the Mariners for the second Wild Card berth — will remain in contention for a postseason spot at least through Sunday, the last scheduled day of the regular season.

Alex Speier