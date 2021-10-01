Bears to wait until Sunday to choose between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields

Coach Matt Nagy said Friday he couldn’t rule out Dalton for Sunday at Soldier Field.

Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.

The Chicago Bears will wait until game time to announce their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields.

“I feel like, again, the good part about both of those guys is that they’re both progressing in the right way,” Nagy said. “And then what we’ve got to do is be able to see where Andy’s at and really, up until Sunday. That’s why it’s the game-time decision.”

Fields injured his right thumb during last weekend’s 26-6 loss to the Browns. Dalton got hurt right before halftime in Week 2 against Cincinnati.

Dalton’s mobility could be affected if called upon to start.

“For him, when you go through an injury and when you go through a knee injury and you have drop backs, you have handoffs, you have, whatever it is that you have, you want to have ultimate trust in knowing that you’re not thinking about that injury while you’re playing,” Nagy said. “I can specifically say that because I know I went through that with an ACL injury.

“You think about that. And once you get by that then you can start playing football.”

The Bears (1-2) are last in the NFL in offense and passing. Their offense has scored three touchdowns, and they haven’t had one since Dalton left the second game.

“I think the biggest thing is that it’s felt better every day and it’s just kind of where I’m at with this thing is keep improving, keep getting better and that’s all my focus is right now,” Dalton said.

Fields was 6 of 20 for 68 yards and was sacked nine times in the loss to the Browns.

On the season, Fields is 14 of 35 for 138 yards with an interception. He has run for 46 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown.

Fields feels he and the rest of the offense are prepared to bounce back.

“When you have a performance like that, times like that, adversity like that, you need those things in life just to slap you in the face and tell you to refocus,” Fields said. “I’m not saying that we were complacent, but really just, when you go out there and perform like that that’s not what we want to do.

“So that happening, of course, I think that was a little extra motivation this week on being clean on everything.”

The Bears will have nose tackle Eddie Goldman available for the first time in a game since 2019 after he was removed from the injury report. Goldman suffered a knee injury just before the regular season and missed the first three games.

Linebacker Khalil Mack (foot sprain) is questionable for the matchup, while safety Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Niners backed into a corner

The 49ers could be down two more starting cornerbacks for Sunday’s game against Seattle but are holding out hope star tight end George Kittle can play.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that slot cornerback K’Waun Williams will miss the game against the Seahawks with a calf injury and outside cornerback Josh Norman is doubtful with a chest injury. San Francisco already lost its top cornerback, Jason Verrett, to a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

Norman was hospitalized Sunday with bleeding in his lung and will need to pass tests Saturday to determine whether he can play this week.

Kittle was able to get on the field a bit to run at the start of practice in a sign of progress since injuring his calf in last week’s loss to Green Bay. Kittle is listed as questionable for the game.

“I’m going to do everything I can to be able to be on the field on Sunday,” Kittle said. “If the body says I can go, I’ll be out there.”

Kittle said he’s been dealing with swelling and pain in his calf and Shanahan said he expects to know by Saturday whether Kittle can play.

Kittle had seven catches for 92 yards last week and ranks second on the team with 15 catches for 187 yards this season.

For Seattle, the Seahawks expect wide receiver Tyler Lockett to play Sunday despite a hip injury that slowed him in practice this week.

Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to get some work Friday and should be to go against the 49ers. Lockett was tackled awkwardly in last Sunday’s game at Minnesota. The Seahawks felt fortunate Lockett did not suffer a more serious injury on the play.

Seattle is banged up at wide receiver. Along with Lockett, DK Metcalf landed on the injury report with a sore foot but was not given a designation for Sunday’s game, indicating the Seahawks expect him to play.

Rookie Dee Eskridge was cleared earlier this week from the concussion he suffered in Week 1, but was listed as doubtful against the 49ers.

Seattle expects to be without tight end Gerald Everett, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Carroll said Everett is vaccinated and is asymptomatic, but has not been able to return a negative test. Everett could be activated from the list if he returns two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Curtis Samuel gets green light

Washington activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel, and he is expected to make his season debut Sunday at Atlanta. Samuel missed the first three games of the season with a lingering groin injury. Washington signed Samuel to a three-year contract worth $34.5 million during the offseason, hoping to add another dynamic playmaker to the offense. The team’s passing attack ranks 24th in the NFL.

For the Falcons, receiver Russell Gage will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. The Falcons (1-2) also ruled out defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (ankle).

WR Denzel Mims to suit up for Jets

Coach Robert Saleh announced that Denzel Mims will be active for the game Sunday against Tennessee after the second-round pick from last year was a healthy scratch the past two weeks.

Mims’s situation has been one of the biggest topics of conversation during the Jets’ 0-3 start. He was active in the season opener at Carolina, but didn’t play until late in the game — when he had a 40-yard reception down the sideline. But it has been his only reception so far as he was inactive the past two weeks.

On the other side, wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are among six Titans who won’t play Sunday.

The Titans declared both of the Pro Bowl receivers out along with outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who didn’t play despite being dressed last week against the Colts. Also out is three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and rookie cornerback Caleb Farley.

Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison was among those ruled out before the Titans placed him on injured reserve later Friday. The Titans also signed outside linebacker Sharif Finch and defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad.

Bills to go without S Jordan Poyer, G Jon Feliciano

The Bills will be without safety Jordan Poyer and left guard Jon Feliciano for their game against the Texans on Sunday.

Both were ruled out Friday, with Poyer sidelined by a left ankle injury and Feliciano out due to a concussion. Jaquan Johnson or rookie Damar Hamlin could step in at safety, while Ike Boettger is among possibilities for Feliciano’s spot.

Poyer hasn’t practiced all week. He got hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 43-21 win over Washington.

Buffalo’s secondary also could be without nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who is listed as questionable due to a groin injury.



