Blue Jays survive scare from Orioles, keep pace in American League wild-card race

Toronto (89-71) remained one game behind the Red Sox for the second American League wild-card spot; Seattle entered the night tied with Boston. They pulled within a game of the Yankees after New York lost, 4-3, to Tampa Bay at Yankee Stadium.

The Orioles made it close with a four-run eighth, but closer Jordan Romano limited the damage as he got the final five outs for his 23rd save in 24 chances.

Steven Matz pitched seven solid innings in Toronto to win his fifth straight decision, Danny Jansen homered and drove in three runs, and the Blue Jays kept their playoff hopes alive by beating Baltimore, 6-4.

Advertisement

Jansen hit a two-run homer off Thomas Eshelman (0-3) in the third inning, his 10th, and Corey Dickerson added a solo shot off Brooks Kriske in Toronto’s four-run sixth.

The Blue Jays lead the majors with 253 homers this season, four shy of the club record set in 2010.

Dickerson’s blast was the first of five straight two-out hits by the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal and Jansen hit back-to-back doubles, and Cavan Biggio singled and took second on a throw. George Springer followed with an infield single, and Biggio raced home ahead of second baseman Pat Valaika’s throw to give Springer his 500th career RBI.

Matz (14-7) allowed two runs and six hits, walked one and struck out five in his longest outing of the season. The left-hander is 5-0 with a 2.90 ERA in nine starts since his last loss, Aug. 10 against the Angels. Toronto turned double plays behind him in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Clayton Kershaw departs start injured

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw left his Friday start against Milwaukee with an injury in the second inning. Kershaw gave up three runs and two hits on 42 pitches over 1⅔ innings in his final regular-season start.

Advertisement

The lefthander struck out one and walked none. The Dodgers didn’t immediately announce a diagnosis.

Manager Dave Roberts and a trainer went to the mound to check on the three-time Cy Young Award winner. After a few moments, Kershaw walked off with the trainer and took a seat in the dugout. Rather than give up the ball, as pitchers typically do when they’re being replaced, Kershaw kept it in his glove.

Kershaw, who didn’t pitch from July 4 until Sept. 12 while on the injured list with left forearm inflammation, can become a free agent after this season. Depending on whether the playoff-bound Dodgers advance in the postseason and his health, it could have been his last appearance with the team.

Los Angeles (103-56) entered the day two games behind San Francisco (105-54) for the NL West title, but assured of hosting the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday if they don’t catch the Giants.

Adam Wainwright sticking with Cardinals for one more year, at least

Longtime St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright will return next season, the club announced five days ahead of his next big start for the Cardinals.

The 40-year-old Wainwright and the Cardinals reached agreement on a one-year contract for 2022, the team said before Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. Financial terms were not disclosed, but MLB Network reported the deal was for $15 million.

Wainwright is set to pitch Wednesday night in the NL Wild Card Game, on the road against either the Dodgers or Giants. He is 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA.

Advertisement

The three-time All-Star will spend his 18th year with the Cardinals in 2022, tying Hall of Famer Jesse Haines for the most years as a pitcher with the team.

On Aug. 25, the Cardinals signed star catcher Yadier Molina for the 2022 season. Wainwright and Molina currently rank fourth all-time in games started by battery mates with 304, and Wainwright indicated that the return of Molina played a big part in wanting to return.

Though he didn’t commit to 2022 being his final season, Wainwright said he is “almost certainly” going to retire alongside Molina, who has announced plans to retire.

Joe Girardi will be back with Phillies in 2022

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski confirmed the expected before the start of Philadelphia’s 5-0 victory in Miami: Joe Girardi will remain his manager next season, the last season of the 56-year-old’s contract.

“I think he’s done a good job,” Dombrowski told reporters. “The way I look at it is, the manager’s job is very tough. They get second-guessed all the time. That comes with the territory. But I enjoy working with him. He’s a good baseball man. He’s smart. He’s a good person. He works hard. He’s very conscientious.”

Girardi placed the blame squarely on himself Thursday night, when Atlanta completed a sweep of the Phillies to clinch a fourth straight NL East title. Philadelphia, 82-78 in Girardi’s second season, hasn’t made the postseason since a run of five straight trips from 2007-11.

“I feel like I failed,” Girardi said Thursday, “getting us to where we wanted to get to. I always take responsibility, full responsibility. I failed, and it’s a really empty feeling. . . . We’ve got to get better. That’s the bottom line. We need to break this.”

Advertisement

Bryce Harper had three hits including his 35th homer in beating the Marlins. Harper, who endured an 0-for-12 slump as the Phillies were eliminated, broke out with an RBI double in the third inning against Sandy Alcantara and hit an opposite-field solo homer off a 99-m.p.h. fastball in the fifth.

Dodgers, Giants battle for NL West heads to final weekend

Mookie Betts and Corey Seager homered back-to-back in the first inning, Justin Turner and AJ Pollock did the same in the fourth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of San Diego, 8-3, Thursday night. But it didn’t get them any closer to rival San Francisco in the NL West, when LaMonte Wade Jr. singled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning and the Giants beat Madison Bumgarner and Arizona, 5-4.

The Giants (105-54) moved to one game off the franchise win record set in 1904, and kept their two-game edge over the Dodgers (103-56) in the race to win the division, and avoid the Wild Card Game against St. Louis.

San Francisco closes with three games at home against San Diego. The Dodgers finish with three at home, where they’ve won 12 in a row, against NL Central champion Milwaukee.

“This is two teams playing really good baseball in a pennant race,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We just got to play good baseball. If we do that, bring it on. It doesn’t matter who we play or what format.”

Advertisement

With 103 wins and three games left, the Dodgers could finish with the most victories of a team that failed to finish first, topping the 104 by the 1942 Brooklyn Dodgers, who were two games behind St. Louis, and the 1909 Chicago Cubs, who finished six wins behind Pittsburgh.

With the score tied at 4 in the ninth in San Francisco, Wilmer Flores hit a one-out double off Joe Mantiply (0-3), who then intentionally walked Donovan Solano. A walk to pinch-hitter Curt Casali loaded the bases for Wade, and he singled into right field.

Wade’s timely connection capped a night that started with Bumgarner’s first outing in front of fans in San Francisco since he signed a free agent deal with Arizona prior to the 2020 season. He settled for a no-decision, and the 2014 World Series MVP saw flashes of the three championship teams he was a part of with the franchise.

“It’s pretty crazy. It’s pretty incredible to see,” Bumgarner said. “I know people have counted them out all year and a lot of people can’t understand it and make sense out of it, but I’ve been on that side when people are saying the same thing. I know how dangerous the Giants are just in general when they get in the postseason. I’ve obviously seen that a time or two, so there’s something about that uniform, I don’t know.”