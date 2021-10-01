Bruins search for right fit for Brandon Carlo on blue line

Brandon Carlo , a fixture at the right side on the No. 2 unit, rode Thursday night vs Philly with Matt Grzelcyk . But Friday’s practice had Mike Reilly as Carlo’s running mate, while Grzelcyk downshifted to the No. 3 unit with Connor Clifton .

Newcomer Derek Forbort appears designated to partner with Charlie McAvoy — a likely duo again Saturday night with the Rangers in town for the Bruins’ (2-1-0) fourth exhibition game — on the No. 1 pairing.

The composition of the Bruins’ backline for the start of the season is not finalized, but coach Bruce Cassidy’s raw clay is beginning to take shape.

“I don’t know if there’s a lot of difference for Brandon,” said Cassidy, pondering the different fits for Carlo. “They’re both guys [Reilly and Grzelcyk] that are good transition players. So I think Brandon would try to get them the puck as much as possible.”

Both those prospective partners, noted Cassidy, are inclined to advance the puck in a straight line, be it by passing or carrying, rather than fire it back to Carlo in a more conservative “D-to-D” approach, the method that was de rigueur here for years under then-coach Claude Julien.

“They both defend with good sticks, so we’d like him to be the more physical of the two,” added Cassidy. “I don’t think there is a world of difference. Reilly is more the type of player that will move the puck to get it moving up ice [opting to make a pass], as opposed to his feet, while Gryz is probably going to be a little more assertive with his feet. So Brandon has to understand how he outlets for those.”

Grzelcyk, if slotted for the No. 3 unit with Clifton, inevitably would see his time on ice diminish slightly, but he’d gain back some of that time when employed on the No. 2 power play, as he was vs. the Flyers.

Carlo’s assessment: Both Grzelcyk and Reilly are “amazing players” and “a lot of fun to play with,” but he also must be mindful of subtle changes when pairing with one or the other.

“Recognition of voice … communication … those guys play a little differently in certain aspects of the ice,” he said. “They’re different along the offense blue line … certain [subtle differences] that you’ve got to recognize between the two, but I’d say I am very comfortable playing with either of them, absolutely, and it’s great credit to them because they make it easy.”

In shorthanded situations, based on Thursday night’s 4-2 win over the the Flyers, it looks like Carlo and Forbort will partner frequently on Cassidy’s primary PK unit.

“I think we’ll develop good chemistry,” said Carlo, who was on the ice with Forbort early when Joel Farabee struck on the power play for Philly’s 1-0 lead. “We’re kind of a pressure PK. We like to play fast. Both of us are big guys who can close fast with long sticks. So I think if we make the right reads to go together and don’t get mixed up in that regard, things will go really well for us.”

Nick Foligno rejected his father’s round helmet

Nick Foligno’s overall game is a bit smoother around the edges than that of his dad, Mike Foligno, the hardnosed ex-Sabre who often gave the Bruins fits with his timely goals, followed by leaping scoring celebrations that became his trademark.

“The heel kick into his rear when he scored —it was a great jump,” said Cassidy, describing how the senior Foligno launched into his goal “cellies.” “Hard-nosed guy, got to the net, scored a lot of goals like that.”

The elder Foligno also wore a unique, outsized rounded helmet, one that appeared capable of withstanding a head-to-head collision with a charging rhino.

As much as he admired and emulated his dad, said Nick, he never adopted the same helmet.

“I wore it to a practice one time,” he admitted. “It is the ugliest helmet I’ve ever seen, but it is really comfortable. He says he tried a different helmet one game and got a concussion, and went right back to the old helmet. And it worked for him. I think he had the grizzliness [sic] to make it work and I don’t think anyone’s going to say anything different about it.”

According to Nick, his dad no longer plays in alumni or old-timer games, but the helmet does make occasional appearances.

“It’s still in the house, he has a couple of ‘em,” he said. “He’s put in on a few times, family parties, stuff like that ... usually with some wine involved.”

Asked if he had the party pictures, the wise son said, “I’m sure, but I can’t release those.”

Maintenance day for Brad Marchand

Star left winger Brad Marchand, who scored the Bruins’ opening goal for the equalizer (1-1) Thursday night, took a “maintenance” day off on Friday. Cassidy said he expects Marchand will play Saturday night vs. the Ranger …. Netminder Linus Ullmark has been penciled in to play the full 60 (or more) vs. the Rangers … Foligno, when asked if he has seen any telltale rookie traits in Jeremy Swayman, be it in the freshman’s game or demeanor: “No. No. I am so impressed with that guy. Just the way he carries himself. I love the confidence he has in himself — a quiet confidence, you know, he’s not a flashy guy. He knows what makes things work for him, you can tell. Just a good person. Great guy in the room. He’s the first guy to compliment you, motivate people. And when you see that in the back end, it makes you want to do that much better in front of him.”

