Bryson DeChambeau ousted in final eight of long-drive world championships

“What he’s doing is obviously wonderful for the sport. He’s a good guy. He has a very altruistic desire to help the sport out. It’s great to have someone appreciate what the guys can do out here,” Kyle Berkshire, who became a two-time open division champion on Friday when he defeated fellow former champion Justin James, told PGATour.com on Wednesday . “He took a big leap of faith and put himself in a vulnerable position to compete out here and he’s backed it up with his performance.”

PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau reached the final eight before bowing out of the Professional Long Drivers of America World Championships in Mesquite, Nev., on Friday, drawing raves from his fellow competitors and a slew of exposure to the event.

Advertisement

Berkshire, the 2019 champion, beat 2017 champion James with a 422-yard drive in the head-to-head final.

DeChambeau, 28 and fresh off a headline performance in the United States Ryder Cup victory last week, made it through three days of play as the open field was pared from 80 to 16 prior to Friday. Competing Friday in five four-player sets, each player hitting six balls per set and earning points based on placement within the quartet, DeChambeau advanced in eighth.

The 2019 US Open champion, who led the PGA Tour this season with a 323.7-yard driving average, advanced thanks to a 394-yard drive and victory in his final set. His longest drive of the round of 16 went 406.

DeChambeau uncorked a 391-yard drive on his fifth of six balls in his final-eight quarter, but James (403) and Germany’s Martin Borgmeier (397) earned the two available spots in the final four. Borgmeier, the top seed coming out of the round of 16 and the lone non-American in final eight, failed to advance to the final when he missed the grid with five of his six semifinal drives.

Advertisement

The fourth semifinalist, Bryce Verplank, is a former pitcher at the University of Texas and nephew of longtime PGA Tour player Scott Verplank.

A livestream of the event on YouTube topped out at more than 40,000 viewers, many undoubtedly there to watch DeChambeau, who bought dinner for his fellow competitors earlier in the week and said he’d donate his share of the $175,000 purse back into the prize pool.



