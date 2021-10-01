Celtics want their new coach, Ime Udoka, to push them, to coach them hard

While the Celtics are still adjusting to Udoka’s approach, several of them have expressed to him that they want him to push them, that they need him to coach them hard.

Even though Stevens is still looming as the team’s president of basketball operations, the general tenor has shifted with the arrival of Ime Udoka as head coach. Unlike Stevens, Udoka is a former NBA player. And when Stevens was hired, he had never been on an NBA bench before, whereas Udoka has served as an assistant in the league since 2012.

About half of this Celtics roster has never been coached in the NBA by someone other than Brad Stevens. That group includes starters Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.

Advertisement

“I think [that] looks different for some coaches than other coaches,” Brown said. “Getting coached hard from Brad is not really getting coached hard. That wasn’t his coaching style.

“It depends for sure, but I’m looking forward to it. I keep an open mind. So I’m open to any form of teaching or learning that exists. Whatever he feels the most comfortable with, I think I’ll be able to adapt and gravitate to just having an open communication.

“To be honest, I think that’s the most important thing. I expect to be in his office a lot talking to him a lot, trying to get the most out of this group.”

Udoka said the players who called on him to really push them were mostly the ones who knew him already. He coached Josh Richardson and Al Horford in Philadelphia for a season, and he was a USA Basketball assistant at the World Cup two summers ago when Brown, Tatum, and Smart all played for the team. Tatum and Udoka were also paired up at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Advertisement

But Udoka said that, really, nothing will change. The players should expect challenges.

“You can only be who you are,” he said. “I’m a guy that’s not going to sweep stuff under the rug. I’m going to be straightforward, blunt, and direct with them. They’ve asked for that, but it’s just who I am in general.

“I can’t come in and not be what I am. They know that about me already. With me coming in and me having worked with a lot of people before, they know I’m going to be honest with them, be up-front, and it’s a lot that’s required of you that we are.”

Training camp is always filled with hope and optimism. Teams are generally healthy. No one has lost a game yet. Shots pour through the basket in drills that don’t include defenders. Nevertheless, during their first week of practice, the Celtics have been encouraged by Udoka’s approach.

“It’s been good,” Brown said. “I think he’s done a great job. I think he’s establishing himself as a leader and we are going to follow his lead. We all are bought in, we all are trying to learn.

“Everybody on the staff is new for a lot of the guys that’s been here, but we’re all trying to do our best to jell together because building chemistry, I think, is the most important thing. But I think we have a little bit of a natural cohesion.”

Advertisement

Udoka said that during his first week, the biggest change from being an assistant has been delegating responsibilities to members of his staff. Typically, he is the one waiting to take orders. But he has known most of his assistants for many years, and he already has connections with several Celtics.

“So we’re speaking the same language as far as that,” Udoka said. “Our energy out there is fun. I enjoy the group and getting to implement things little by little. We’re taking our time. But it’s great to put a practice plan together and kind of build it the way I want.”

Udoka said that with the season opener still three weeks away, he plans to take it slow with this group. He does not plan to install an unmanageable number of plays. He just wants the players to become comfortable with general coverage and terminology first.

“He’s a very upbeat guy, very fun guy, loves to compete,” second-year wing Aaron Nesmith said. “So I think his personality is contagious, and it’ll continue to trickle down throughout the team.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.