Challenged early, No. 2 Catholic Memorial responds with 42 straight points at Bishop Hendricken

Behind three passing touchdowns from junior quarterback JC Petrongolo and three rushing touchdowns from junior back Datrell Jones, the Knights rolled past host Bishop Hendricken — winners of 10 of the last 11 Rhode Island state championships — 55-28 Friday.

Well, it sure seems that CM is ready.

WARWICK, R.I. — Before his second-ranked Catholic Memorial football team enters the gauntlet that is Catholic Conference play, coach John DiBiaso wanted to make sure that the Knights were prepared.

The Knights (4-0) rattled off 42 unanswered points after Hendricken (2-2) opened the scoring on a 9-yard pass from quarterback David Lynch to Brandyn Durand.

“They came out and put a great drive together and kind of punched us in the mouth,” DiBiaso said of Hendricken. “I was very happy with the way we responded. Forty-two unanswered? How can I complain about that?”

CM’s first drive lasted just three plays, when Petrongolo found a wide-open Mervens Amazan over the middle for a 58-yard touchdown pass. Carson Harwood followed that with the first of his two touchdowns — a 3-yard run — to give CM the one-score lead after the first quarter.

Then, Jones took over the CM running game, using his breakaway speed and his strong cutback ability to rush for three of the Knights’ four scores in the second quarter. The Boston College commit rushed for touchdowns of 1, 29, and 16 yards to push the cushion to 35-7. With 1:46 left in the second quarter, Hendricken punted after a three and out, which CM senior Devon Marshall returned 49 yards for a touchdown, ending the Knights’ second-quarter barrage. Jones finished the first half with 93 yards on seven carries.

Petrongolo, whose grandfather passed away earlier this week, threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Kole Osinubi and a 33-yard touchdown pass to Harwood in the third quarter.

“I was playing with a heavy heart. I was playing for him. It was a big game so I wanted to make him proud,” Petrongolo said.

CM, which has won its last 18 regular season games dating back to 2018, kicks off its Catholic Conference schedule Saturday against St. John’s Shrewsbury.

Friday night’s performance was the exact momentum builder the Knights wanted.

“I’m happy. We’re pretty healthy, so to come down here and win against a great program like Bishop Hendricken … I’m really happy,” DiBiaso said.