Competing for Weymouth has become a running theme in Glavin family

Running has become one massive family affair for Annie Glavin , Tom Glavin and their 13 children. With four Glavins currently competing with the high school program, the Wildcats draw one of the loudest and most loyal family crowds in the state.

Anyone attending a Weymouth cross-country meet has a good chance of bumping into a Glavin family member or two — or 10.

Kenny and Alison (seventh and eighth in the family line, respectively) , born 20 months apart, are senior captains for the boys’ and girls’ teams. Colleen runs as a sophomore and Leah is an eighth-grade JV member. To Annie, the sport has brought out her kids’ confidence and forged tight relationships.

“It’s just that common denominator that bonds. There’s so much more to it than just running,” she said.

Annie Glavin ran at Weymouth North (’86), but her first four children did not compete. Then Dave (Class of 2018) came along and demonstrated promise, but was hesitant to take the plunge. It took older brother Scott, who blocked the escape to the school bus one fall afternoon in 2014, for Dave to head to his first cross-country practice.

Since then, the Glavin clan has been hooked. Dave ran for all four years of high school. Julie (’19) was up next, competing for Weymouth and now at Bridgewater State. Kenny and Alison currently carry the torch.

Running consistently makes its way into conversations at home. One remark about a particular course or race can draw in another sibling’s comment, a third’s experience and a fourth’s advice.

“It’s just kind of like it’s a ripple effect,” Kenny said. “If you get one person on the topic, it’s easy to just go right into it.”

The sport has also created intricate connections between siblings in a crowded family. Alison initially made no plans to run in high school. But she says Julie’s success inspired her to try it, and racing together brought them closer as sisters.

“I would talk to her about all the struggles I had on the team and she guided me through everything,” Alison said. “I feel like she’s the reason I’m so dedicated — because she was.”

The Glavin kids always try to stay on track. Glavin Family

Mike Miller, in his 21st season as girls’ cross-country coach at Weymouth, says the Glavin name is well known among Bay State Conference coaches. He also believes the family has helped Alison learn what it takes to lead a team.

“Julie, and now Alison and even the younger kids as well — it was really innate to them,” Miller said. “‘I have to contribute, however I can, to the bigger picture. That’s been their mind-set.”

John Connolly helms the boys’ side; he’s one of seven children himself, and believe it or not, a first cousin to the Glavins. He says the family has left an indelible impact on the program’s values.

“They definitely are lead-by example-type people where they’ve helped shape the culture of so many of the teams that they’ve been on, as far as working hard and [showing] the kind of values it takes to be successful,” Connolly said.

On Wednesday, Weymouth held its senior night for the boys’ and girls’ teams. The Glavins showed up with parents, kids and extended family. Before the race, Kenny chatted with Dave about what he had to do to break 15 minutes on his home course at Hingham’s Wompatuck State Park.

The pep talk worked. Kenny finished in 14:58 on the 2.8-mile layout, and Alison helped lead the Weymouth girls to wins over Framingham and Wellesley. Wednesday was just one more chapter in the Glavin running story, and every member feels grateful to have a part.

“I think we all just appreciate being part of a big family,” Alison said. “I’ll talk to kids at school and they just think it’s crazy; they’re like, ‘Oh, I fight so much with my one sibling. I couldn’t do it with 12.’”

“Obviously we fight and stuff. But I think [family] is a huge part of who I am, and I think we all share that in common — we just love being a part of such a big family.”

Alison Glavin (center) has become a team leader for the Weymouth girls. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

On the trails

▪ Last Saturday, competing in the Ocean State Invitational as a fully healthy unit for the first time this season, the Lexington boys placed fifth in the championship race, the second-highest placing from the Bay State, behind St. John’s Prep.

The Minutemen did not place a runner in the top 20, but instead relied on pack running, leaving just 35 seconds between their first and fifth runners.

“The way that we are successful come November is for those guys to stay nice and tight as a force,” coach Steve McKenna said.

The top finisher was senior captain Graham Bracken, 22nd overall in 16:53. He was followed by seniors Ollie DiCerbo (17:06), Evan Eberle (17:17), Thomas Lane (17:27), and Noah Quadri (17:29).

“They have really done a good job and stepped up to take a leadership role on the team,” McKenna said. “They have shown the young guys how it’s done.”

Now McKenna and the Minutemen are turning their attention to the Middlesex League championship, the EMass divisional meets, and the All-State meet.

“We got a tough group, a bunch of guys who are going battle and who are gonna work hard,” McKenna said. “We are going to compete, and that is really the most important thing.”

▪ After a full schedule of invitationals last weekend, a couple are on the calendar Saturday.

The Bay State Invitational, annually run at the site of that year’s All-State meet, will be held at the Wrentham Development Center.

According to meet director James Fletcher there will be 780 total athletes and 46 boys’ and girls’ teams attending the event. The number is slightly lower than 2019, but still satisfactory, he said. The varsity-only races will be divided into “red” and “green” races for boys and girls.

The 63rd Wachusett Invitational is also scheduled for Saturday.

Meets to watch

Tuesday, Plymouth North at Marshfield girls, 4 p.m. — The host Rams are 3-0, but could an upstart Eagles team led by breakout freshman Macey Shriner pull off a Patriot League upset?

Wednesday, Newton North at Wellesley girls, 3:45 p.m. — Another powerhouse matchup in the Bay State Conference as a deep Wellesley roster faces Vivian Kane and the Tigers.

Wednesday, North Andover-Billerica-Dracut at Lowell girls, 3:45 p.m. — This Merrimack Valley Conference quad includes perennially contending Lowell and North Andover’s Leyla Kvaternik, who finished fifth at the Frank Kelley Invitational (19:18.01).

Wednesday, Marblehead at Peabody boys, 3:45 p.m. — The two undefeated rivals are perennially top dogs in the Northeastern Conference, and face off looking to stay atop the standings.

Wednesday, North Andover-Billerica-Dracut at Lowell, 3:45 p.m. — A quad meet in the Merrimack Valley features two Division 1 powerhouses in North Andover and Lowell against each other, with Billerica and Dracut looking to play spoiler.

Correspondent Oliver Glass contributed to this story.