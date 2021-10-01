East Boston in a perfect place after holding off neighboring rival Chelsea

The Jets’ margin of victory Friday night at East Boston Memorial Stadium was not much wider.

East Boston High and Chelsea High are separated by a little more than one mile.

The Chelsea defense were unable to stop Randy Bermudez and East Boston from improving to 4-0.

Whether backed up against their goal line, or tasked with stifling a potential winning drive, the Jets came up big, picking off three passes in the 14-6 win.

East Boston (4-0) started the game with a methodical drive as the host Jets converted multiple fourth downs. After marching nearly the length of the field, senior Jashua Delacruz found the edge on a reverse and ran in the 17-yard touchdown.

The pivotal play of the first half came from the Jets’ 40-yard line. The Red Devils (2-2) faced fourth and 5 after their most productive drive of the day had begun to stall. Senior Erick Galeano Flores’s protection broke down, so the quarterback scrambled out to his right and found a wide open sophomore Maykin Funez who did the rest, scoring a 40-yard touchdown and tying the game at 6.

That was the last big mistake the Jets’ secondary made, as they intercepted Galeano Flores twice in the final minutes of the second quarter. Sophomore Jaeshawn Rodgers picked off the first, and junior Taelor Thompson intercepted the opposing quarterback on the final play of the half.

Advertisement

“We said the turnover game would help us,” East Boston coach John Parziale said. “Any football game, especially high school football, the turnover game is huge.”

East Boston started the second half with a squib kick that was recovered by the Red Devils, and Chelsea capitalized on favorable field position, driving into the red zone. Facing another crucial fourth down, Galeano was forced to scramble out of the pocket once again but failed to connect with Funez in the end zone for a second time.

Advertisement

After senior Randy Bermudez got the ball inside the Chelsea 10 on a 30-yard run down the sideline, Thompson punched in the touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Chelsea threatened with less than four minutes to play, driving past midfield before senior Michael O’Neil sealed the game with the team’s third interception of the night.

Despite the loss, Chelsea first-year coach Michael Jackson is optimistic about the future of his team.

“The atmosphere in the school has changed,” Jackson said. “The pride in themselves is what has changed. And, you give us some time together, we’ll make some noise.”

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.