EMass. cross-country: North Andover’s Ryan Connolly headlines Runners of the Week

Ryan Connolly, North Andover — The junior burst on the scene Saturday with a blazing 15:59 5K at the Frank Kelley Invitational.

Clara Fu, Lexington — As the top Massachusetts finisher at Ocean State Invitational Championship 5K, the senior finished ninth in 19:54.41.

Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — A returning Globe All-Scholastic, the junior turned in another sub-16 5K performance at the Ocean State Invitational, finishing sixth in the championship race with a time of 15:37, the top Massachusetts finisher.