HS CROSS-COUNTRY | RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

EMass. cross-country: North Andover’s Ryan Connolly headlines Runners of the Week

By Oliver Glass and Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated October 1, 2021, 1 hour ago
Ryan Connolly of North Andover led the pack across the line in the MSTCA Frank Kelley Invitational.
Ryan Connolly of North Andover led the pack across the line in the MSTCA Frank Kelley Invitational.

Ryan Connolly, North Andover — The junior burst on the scene Saturday with a blazing 15:59 5K at the Frank Kelley Invitational.

Clara Fu, Lexington — As the top Massachusetts finisher at Ocean State Invitational Championship 5K, the senior finished ninth in 19:54.41.

Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — A returning Globe All-Scholastic, the junior turned in another sub-16 5K performance at the Ocean State Invitational, finishing sixth in the championship race with a time of 15:37, the top Massachusetts finisher.

Ava LoVuolo, Marshfield — The junior finished eighth at last Saturday’s Frank Kelley Invitational (19:23.29 5K) and first in the Rams’ dual meet Wednesday against Silver Lake (18:46).

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The sophomore standout obliterated the Frank Kelley field, leading wire-to-wire and winning the 5K race in 17:59.29.

Michael Roberto, Wakefield — The senior placed second overall at the Frank Kelley Invitational in a battle with Ryan Connolly, the runner-up by .26 seconds.

