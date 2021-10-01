EMass. cross-country: North Andover’s Ryan Connolly headlines Runners of the Week

Ryan Connolly, North Andover — The junior burst on the scene Saturday with a blazing 15:59 5K at the Frank Kelley Invitational.
Clara Fu, Lexington — As the top Massachusetts finisher at Ocean State Invitational Championship 5K, the senior finished ninth in 19:54.41.
Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — A returning Globe All-Scholastic, the junior turned in another sub-16 5K performance at the Ocean State Invitational, finishing sixth in the championship race with a time of 15:37, the top Massachusetts finisher.
Ava LoVuolo, Marshfield — The junior finished eighth at last Saturday’s Frank Kelley Invitational (19:23.29 5K) and first in the Rams’ dual meet Wednesday against Silver Lake (18:46).
Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The sophomore standout obliterated the Frank Kelley field, leading wire-to-wire and winning the 5K race in 17:59.29.
Michael Roberto, Wakefield — The senior placed second overall at the Frank Kelley Invitational in a battle with Ryan Connolly, the runner-up by .26 seconds.
