Red Sox open final series of season at Nationals after dropping five of six | Lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox limp into their final series of the season against the Washington Nationals having dropped five of their last six games, including two out of three to an Orioles team with 107 losses.
Thursday night’s 6-2 loss at Baltimore plunged the Sox two games behind the Yankees, and into a tie with the Mariners for the final wild-card spot, one game ahead of the Blue Jays. Here are the standings.
While the Red Sox close with a three-game set with the Nationals, the Yankees will host the Rays, the Mariners are home against the Angels, and Toronto has three at home against Baltimore. Alex Speier has your daily primer on where everything stands.
Lineups
RED SOX (89-70): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 4.93 ERA)
NATIONALS (65-94): TBA
Pitching: LHP Josh Rogers (2-1, 2.73 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Rogers: Xander Bogaerts 0-1, Rafael Devers 1-1, J.D. Martinez 1-2, Hunter Renfroe 0-1, Christian Vázquez 1-2.
Nationals vs. Rodriguez: Josh Bell 0-2, Alcides Escobar 2-8, Jordy Mercer 0-4.
Stat of the day: With the Sox playing in a National League park, there will be no designated hitter. Rodriguez is 0 for 23 lifetime at the plate.
Notes: Rodriguez has given up two earned runs or fewer in four of his past five starts. He won his only career appearance against the Nationals, when he tossed six scoreless innings in 2018. … Bogaerts grounded into two double plays Thursday night and is 2 for 23 (.087) over the past six games. … The Red Sox have scored 19 runs in the last six games, six of which came in Wednesday night’s 6-0 win. … Washington right fielder Juan Soto, 22, has put up MVP numbers, batting .318 (second in the NL behind Trea Turner’s .325) with 29 homers and 94 RBIs.
