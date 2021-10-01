Red Sox open final series of season at Nationals after dropping five of six | Lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox limp into their final series of the season against the Washington Nationals having dropped five of their last six games, including two out of three to an Orioles team with 107 losses.

Thursday night’s 6-2 loss at Baltimore plunged the Sox two games behind the Yankees, and into a tie with the Mariners for the final wild-card spot, one game ahead of the Blue Jays. Here are the standings.

While the Red Sox close with a three-game set with the Nationals, the Yankees will host the Rays, the Mariners are home against the Angels, and Toronto has three at home against Baltimore. Alex Speier has your daily primer on where everything stands.