Haverhill’s Nicholas Maccario loses in US Mid-Amateur golf semifinals

“On the first nine, I hit a lot of good putts that I thought were going to go in that didn’t go in, and he played phenomenal ― he made no bogeys and shot 4 under,” the 59th-seeded Maccario said of Costanza. “At the beginning of the back nine, I said, I have to do to him what he did to me, more or less. I made two or three birdies on the back side, and he matched them for the most part.”

Nicholas Maccario of Haverhill lost to Mark Costanza of Morristown, N.J., 2-and-1, in a Thursday morning semifinal at the US Mid-Amateur golf championship at Sankaty Head in Siasconset.

Advertisement

In the final, Constanza faced Stewart Hagestad of Newport Beach, Calif., who took a 5-up lead in the first 18 holes. The second 18 holes of the 36-hole final will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, the championship having been delayed several hours by fog during Round 1 of stroke play on Saturday.

In the other semifinal, Hagestad ended the improbable run of Hayes Brown of Charlotte, N.C. With four match wins this week, Brown had already won two more matches than any previous No. 64 seed in the championship, and he was bidding to become the first No. 64 player to win any USGA championship since seeding began in match-play championships in the mid-1980s.

Blakesly Brock won six straight holes in the middle of the championship match and sailed to a 5-and-4 victory over Aliea Clark to win the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur in Bluffton, S.C.

Brock earns a spot in the US Women’s Open next year at Pine Needles and is exempt from qualifying for the next two US Women’s Amateurs.



