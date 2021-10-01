National Women’s Soccer League cancels weekend games amid allegations of abuse

Fulham defender Tim Ream withdrew from the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers for family reasons and was replaced by Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman . Ream started the Americans’ opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador last month and was an unused bench player for the 1-1 draw against Canada and the 4-1 win at Honduras. Zimmerman was on the bench for all three matches and did not get in. He was not on the initial 27-man roster for October that was announced Wednesday. The US hosts Jamaica on Thursday at Austin, Texas, plays three days later at Panama, and meets Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.

The National Women’s Soccer League on Friday called off all of its weekend games in the face of multiple reports of alleged abuse of players and amid claims that the league has systematically failed to address allegations of sexual coercion by a male coach. The players called on the league to cancel the games, they said in a statement, to allow players to cope with the revelations, which led to the firing of two coaches in the space of a week for misconduct. “This was not an easy decision, as there is nothing we love more than playing for our fans,” the players’ union said in a statement. “We also recognize, however, that mental health struggles are real.” FIFA’s judicial bodies opened an investigation into the sexual harassment scandal. Claims by two former players of sexual coercion against Paul Riley led to the North Carolina Courage coach being fired Thursday. FIFA told The Associated Press it was “deeply concerned” by the case and will now be seeking further details from American soccer authorities about the issues raised. It is rare for world soccer’s governing body to make such an intervention in a controversy involving a member association. The union said the NWSL had “worked overnight” to postpone the games. “This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect.”

American teen scores tying goal for Venezia

Teenage midfielder Gianluca Busio’s first Serie A goal earned promoted Venezia a late 1-1 draw at Cagliari. Busio, one of three Americans at Venezia, saw his shot from the center of the area deflected in by defender Martin Caceres two minutes into stoppage time. The 19-year-old Busio was born to an Italian father and American mother in North Carolina. He joined Venezia in August from Sporting Kansas City in a deal that could reportedly be worth $10 million if bonuses are met ... Athletic Bilbao forward Raúl García scored to make amends for a squandered penalty and lead a 1-0 win over Alavés on a record-setting night for teammate Iñaki Williams Arnaud Kalimuendo scored twice for Lens to continue its flying start with a 2-0 win over 10-man Reims in the French league. The 19-year-old Kalimuendo, who is on loan at Lens for the second time from Paris Saint-Germain, broke the deadlock in first-half injury time after a penalty conceded by Reims midfielder Hugo Ekitike ... Cologne’s strong start to the Bundesliga under new coach Steffen Baumgart continued with a 3-1 come-from-behind win over promoted Greuther Fürth. Skhiri Ellyes scored two to decide the game and give Cologne its third win of the season. .

GOLF

So Yeon Ryu grabs share of lead

So Yeon Ryu finally quit thinking about her swing and thought only about scoring just in time to birdie the last three holes for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead with Jodi Ewart Shadoff in the ShopRite LPGA. Ewart Shadoff, who has missed the cut in her last eight LPGA Tour events, birdied the par-5 18th to join Ryu in the lead. Jin Young Ko, the world’s No. 2 player, Inbee Park, and Solheim Cup star Matilda Castren of Finland were among those one shot behind at 66. US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso birdied four of her last seven holes to join the chase. She was among those at 67.

Stewart Hagestad wins US Mid-Amateur Championship

Stewart Hagestad won his second US Mid-Amateur Championship, holding off Mark Costanza 2 and 1 at windy Sankaty Head for a return to the Masters. The 30-year-old Hagestad, from Newport Beach, California, also won in 2016 at Stonewall, in Elverson, Pennsylvania, then was the low amateur in the 2017 Masters with a 36th-place tie. He also earned a spot next year in the US Open ... Tyrrell Hatton produced a brilliant display of links golf in Scotland to keep himself on track for a third victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

MISCELLANY

Ons Jabeur advances at Chicago Fall Tennis Classic

Ons Jabeur had never beaten Elina Svitolina, but Svitolina had never faced the new, improved Jabeur, who is in the midst of a career season. Jabeur, who came into the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic ranked a career-best 16th, fell behind 4-1 in the first set before rallying for a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the sixth-ranked and top-seeded Svitolinain the quarterfinals. The Tunisian won her 43rd match of the year, tying her with second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka for the most on the WTA Tour ... Ohio State University has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss, according to its latest campus crime data released . The school says more than 170 total instances of rape and more than 2,600 instances of fondling attributed to Strauss came to light between 2018 and 2020, much of that through a law firm investigation for the university and lawsuits filed against OSU.



