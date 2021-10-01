No. 3 Central Catholic in command with Ayden Pereira (5 TDs) and a very active D

Third-ranked Central Catholic allowed Andover no breathing room — and the Raider attack played its usual show-stopping role — kicking off Merrimack Valley Conference play with a 56-0 win at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

LAWRENCE — Chuck Adamopolous knows he has an offense that can be explosive every time Central Catholic takes possession. But in the first two games of the season against Springfield Central and St. John’s Prep, the Raiders also yielded 101 total points.

In its last two contests, Central has outscored opponents 87-7.

Ayden Pereira put up another highlight-heavy performance with five touchdowns — three in the air and two on the ground — and could sit out the second half as CC took a 35-0 lead into the break.

The senior finished 10-for-14 passing for 220 yards and added 102 yards on the ground — including a 59-yard touchdown scramble.

“He has stopped surprising me,” said Adamopolous. “I’m going to miss him after this season cause he’s been a lot of fun.”

All the Raider defense had to do was give Pereira the ball — and that’s what it did. Marcus Rivera picked off a tipped Scott Brown pass on the Warriors’ first possession to set up Pereira’s first of two touchdown passes to Justice McGrail in the opening quarter.

“The key has been to get active in practice, really go after each other and lock in,” Rivera said of the defensive turnaround thus far this season. “[Andover’s] Lincoln Beal is a problem. Him and Brown are one of the best duos in the state. We watched a lot of film and did what we had to do to shut it down.”

Beal finished with three catches for 76 yards and rushed 8 times for 37 yards. He was stuffed on Central’s 10-yard line on fourth and 1, cancelling out a 14-play drive that proved to be the best scoring chance for the Warriors (2-2). With 2:09 left in the half after the stop, Pereira and the Raider struck twice more before the break. Matthias Latham broke a screen pass 50 yards to end the half thanks to a quick three-and-out by the Raider defense.

“If we’re going to do the things we want to do this season, we’re going to have to play solid defense,” Adamopolous said. “I’m glad we’re going in the right direction there. You have to line up right, be disciplined and do your job and we’re starting to do a much better job of doing our jobs.”