No. 9 Franklin’s balanced attack enough to stop No. 7 Mansfield’s winning streak

Franklin (4-0, 1-0 Kelley-Rex Division) not only ended its losing streak against the Hornets (3-1, 0-1 Kelley-Rex) — which was part of 20 Mansfield wins in 21 contests this millennium — but snapped Mansfield’s state-best 19-game winning streak, which dated back to the start of the 2019 season.

FRANKLIN — With a heavy dose of senior running back Mack Gulla, opportunistic play-action strikes from senior quarterback Jared Arone and tenacious red-zone defense, No. 9 Franklin earned its first victory over No. 7 Mansfield in 11 years with a 28-10 Hockomock League victory at Pisini Stadium on a cool, clear Friday night.

Advertisement

“It’s awesome,” Gulla said. “They’re a really good program. They’re tough. They can stop the run all day. But beating them after 11 years? I think the entire team is stoked, along with the coaching staff. It’s a big thing for us.”

Franklin’s offense had to punt only twice as Gulla ran 31 times for 170 yards and Arone finished 10-of-14 passing for 211 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver.

“You have to respect Mack coming into the game,” Arone said. “He’s one of the best running backs in the state, if not the best. I can say that confidently. If the [safeties] start coming down it opens up the passing game and we have weapons all over the field.”

Just six months ago, Franklin couldn’t keep pace with Mansfield in a 49-7 loss during the Fall II season.

“We were a little too new,” Panthers coach Eian Bain said. “Tonight we [were] a seasoned team. A night-and-day difference in the fundamentals.”

Arone got things going in the first quarter when he hit Shane Kindred (5 catches, 107 receiving yards) over the top for a 54-yard touchdown. Late in the first quarter, Mansfield drove to the 16-yard line but settled for a 32-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide.

Advertisement

Franklin responded with a 14-play, 86-yard drive featuring nine carries from Gulla before Arone bought time with his legs and found Grayson Hunter in the end zone for a 14-0 lead with 5:43 left in the first half.

“Max is a great player,” Bain said. “Everybody knows he’s going to get the ball 25-30 times so how do you keep them honest? Their safeties had to stay out of the box as much as they could, but eventually you have to come up. We just tried to time it right.”

Mansfield took some momentum into halftime after a 13-play, 80-yard drive ended with a 1-yard touchdown dive by Rocco Scarpellini, who finished as the Hornets’ leading rusher with 40 yards.

The Hornets pulled a classic Patriots move — points going into and out of halftime — with a 12-play drive to open the third quarter, but once again Franklin’s red zone defense forced a field goal attempt. This time James Gilleran put it through the uprights from 32 yards out to pull Mansfield within 14-10.

Franklin’s ensuing drive was a microcosm of its offensive game plan. Gulla ran eight straight times for a total of 49 yards before Arone hit senior Will Tracey down the right sideline for a 41-yard score.

“The best part about this team is we don’t care who gets the glory,” Bain said. “We just take our shots and we go and we go and we keep rowing the boat.”

Advertisement

Mansfield was unable to generate a scoring threat on either of its final two possessions, and Arone put the game on ice with a 33-yard touchdown pass to senior Jonathan Martins.