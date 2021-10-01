The road to Game 163: How the Red Sox could end up in a tie for the wild card

Everything — a four-way tie (very unlikely, since there’s only one combination that can produce it – the Yankees getting swept, the Blue Jays sweeping, and the Red Sox and Mariners winning two of three), a three-way tie for the top two spots, one team (most likely the Yankees) clinching the first wild-card berth and either a two- or three-way tie for the second spot — remains in play.

Entering the final weekend of the season, plenty of chaotic scenarios remain in play with some hard-to-imagine itineraries that would send American League teams crisscrossing the country.

Let’s just look at what might happen for the Red Sox based on what they do in D.C. over the three-game series this weekend:

Advertisement

SWEEP THE NATIONALS: This scenario would rule out the possibility of a four-way tie, since the Sox would be assured of finishing with a better record than the Blue Jays. The Sox would be guaranteed of playing beyond Game 162.

They’d clinch a wild-card berth outright if either the Mariners lose once or the Yankees get swept by the Rays. They land in a Game 163 – in either a two-way or three-way tie scenario – if the Mariners sweep and the Yankees win at least one game against the Rays.

WIN TWO: This is the scenario that opens the door for anything – a four-way tie, a three-way tie for the top two spots (possible if exactly two of the following three happen: The Blue Jays sweep, the Yankees win one, the Mariners win two), a two-way tie for the second wild-card berth, a three-way tie for the second wild-card berth (this would require the Yankees to win at least once, the Mariners to win two, and the Blue Jays to sweep) … or elimination, if the Yankees win at least once and the Mariners sweep.

Advertisement

WIN ONE: On principle, the Sox probably wouldn’t deserve to extend their season if they close out the year on a 2-7 spill that included a 2-4 trek through Baltimore and Washington. And it would be impossible for them to catch the Yankees for the top wild-card seed if they lost two.

But the Sox still could reach the playoffs outright as the second wild-card seed (with the Yankees taking the top spot) if the Mariners were swept and the Blue Jays were either swept or lost two games. Or there could be a two-way or three-way tie for the second wild-card spot, forcing a Game 163 and potentially Game 164 involving the Sox, Mariners (if they won one of three), and/or Blue Jays (if they won two of three).

But, there are also plenty of scenarios for elimination, requiring only that the Mariners win at least two games or the Blue Jays sweep.

GET SWEPT: Though extremely unlikely, the Sox could still land in a two- or three-way tie for the second Wild Card spot — necessitating a Game 163 and possibly a Game 164 — even if they are swept. They’d finish the season in a two-way tie for the second Wild Card spot if they were swept and both the Mariners and Blue Jays were swept. If the Sox are swept, the Mariners are swept, and the Blue Jays win one of three, there would be a three-way tie for the final Wild Card spot.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.