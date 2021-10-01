Ryan Gately steps up to help King Philip take down Taunton

Tigers quarterback Jacob Leonard fired a quick screen to Trent Santos, who was pummeled by the junior linebacker, giving the Warriors the ball back with 6:30 left in the game. Gately then broke off a 50-yard run down to the Tigers’ 9-yard line.

Down by six points Friday night and facing a fourth and 2 on King Philip’s 31-yard line, Taunton — with all the momentum on its side — seemingly had the Warriors on the ropes until Ryan Gately hit back with a knockout combination.

Junior Matthew Kelley eventually booted a 29-yard field goal — his third one of the night— with 1:56 left to seal the 30-21 Hockomock League win for the visiting Warriors.

Advertisement

“I saw the play action happen and then I looked to my right and saw the slot receiver go up for a block and I knew it was coming,” Gately said. “We practiced that play all week and saw them run it in film a lot.”

Gately didn’t score a touchdown but his 242 yards rushing set up a 2-yard quarterback sneak for senior Charlie Grant and two 1-yard scores for junior fullback William Astorino.

“He’s our guy right now,” King Philip coach Brian Lee said. “If he had another gear then he’d be all world but he’s just tough and we’re going to ride him.”

The drive before the fourth-down play, Leonard and the Tigers caught fire as the junior quarterback had a 33-yard connection with Santos, a 22-yard pass to Jose Touron, and a 16-yard scramble to the Warriors’ 1 to set up a score for Evan Perotta (2 TDs).

Coming off a 20-19 loss to North Attleboro last week, this was the second consecutive close game for the Warriors, but that’s fine with Lee.

“I just told the guys that I hope that you enjoyed that game because they’re only going to get tighter and that’s how they’re going to be because our league is a monster right now,” Lee said. “We have tons of battles coming up.”

Advertisement

Abington 35, Dennis-Yarmouth 13 — Eddie Reilly connected with Drew Donovan for touchdown passes of 30, 44, and 73 yards and rushed for a 1-yard score in a nonleague victory the Green Wave (4-0). Shea McClellan totaled 12 tackles and a sack to spearhead the defense.

Barnstable 42, Durfee 28 — Senior Eugene Jordan rushed for 306 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 11 Redhawks (3-1).

Billerica 47, Dracut 0 — Dom Gird scored touchdowns of 1 and 3 yards for the Indians (4-0) in the Merrimack Valley shutout win.

Blue Hills 38, Diman 7 — Senior captain Eric Mann rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to power the Warriors (4-0) to the Mayflower win. Junior Nakado Jinius totaled 4 sacks, 5 tackles, a 4-yard touchdown, and two extra-point conversions.

Boston English 36, TechBoston 12 — Keesean Kerr bulldozed his way to 186 yards and three touchdowns as the Blue & Blue improved to 2-1 with a City League win. Mark Osorio completed nine of 11 passes for 176 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown to Malikai McClure (7 receptions, 126 yards).

Boston Latin 16, South Boston/Burke 6 — The Wolfpack capitalized on two safeties, as Christian Leriche recorded a sack in the end zone and Vinny O’Bryne blocked a punt through the end zone, helping lead Latin (2-2) to victory in the nonleague clash.

Advertisement

Brighton 54, Minuteman 0 — Timel Leviner scored rushing touchdowns of 2, 5, and 68 yards and returned a fumble recovery 44 yards for a score for the host Bengals (2-2) in the nonleague game.

Chelmsford 29, Lowell 23 — Dan Craig scored twice, Kyle Wilder threw for a touchdown and rushed for another, and Malakai Linton rushed for 178 yards and a score as the Lions (4-0) pulled out the Merrimack Valley victory. Griffin Hart came up with a game-clinching interception with a minute to go.

Concord-Carlisle 21, Newton South 14 — Senior Dylan Jennings capped a three-touchdown night with a 12-yard rush in the third quarter to lift the Patriots (1-3) to the Dual County League Large win. He also scored on runs of 30 and 26 yards.

Danvers 42, Winthrop 0 — Five first-half rushing touchdowns, including scores of 6 and 47 yards from Colin Kelter, propelled the host Falcons (3-1) to victory in the Northeastern Conference contest.

Dexter Southfield 21, Hamden Hall Country Day 9 — Mason Hatfield was all over the field for Dexter Southfield (2-0). The senior rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries and caught three passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a 20-yard strike a halfback pass to Austin Hartsell.

Dover-Sherborn 27, Dedham 13 — Senior Johnny Bennett caught a 90-yard touchdown pass from Danny Sullivan and scored on an 11-yard rush for the Raiders (4-0). Senior Efosa Imade added rushing scores of 10 and 15 yards in the Tri-Valley League Small.

Advertisement

Falmouth 28, New Bedford 13 — Collin Govoni and Eric Zylinski each ran for a touchdown and also hauled in one of Aiden North’s pair of touchdown passes, as the Clippers captured their first win of the season in a nonleague game.

Greater New Bedford 27, Dighton-Rehoboth 26 — Cam Lynch threw for three scores, including 41-yard and 44-yard touchdown passes to Avery Sylvia, leading the Bears (3-1) to a South Coast Conference win. Jacob Suprenaud rushed for touchdowns of 4 and 10 yards for the Falcons (1-3).

Holbrook/Avon 44, Atlantis 6 — Daveon Scott racked up 154 rushing yards on just five carries, scoring two touchdowns of 20 yards and 65 yards in the road win for Holbrook/Avon (3-0). Marlo Narcisse opened the game with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Lexington 28, Winchester 13 — Nelson Mendes-Stephens (108 rushing yards) scored two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air in the Middlesex League win for the host Minutemen (1-2). Ahmad Hanberry added a 4-yard score in the fourth and finished the game with 184 yards on 21 carries.

Lincoln-Sudbury 44, Fitchburg 9 — Senior quarterback Riley O’Connell broke the L-S career passing touchdown record, reaching his 29th by throwing for 200 yards and five scores in the home win for the No. 5 Warriors (3-0). Four of those touchdowns went to Nolan O’Brien, who finished with nine receptions for 93 yards.

Lynn Classical 32, Medford 0 — Nick Costa’s three sacks and Emil Bruno’s pick-6 spearheaded a ferocious defense that locked down a Greater Boston League win for the Rams (3-1). Brian Vaughan threw two touchdown passes to Kyle Durant and two to Marquese Avery, finishing with 216 passing yards on the night.

Advertisement

Malden 14, Somerville 12 — With 40 seconds remaining, a 2-point conversion pass from Aidan Slattery was incomplete over the middle and the visiting Golden Tornadoes (1-2) hung on for the Greater Boston League win, the first for new coach Witchie Exilhomme. Sam Solorvano scored both Malden TDs, a 10-yard pass from Jordan Rodriguez and a 48-yard scoop and score on a fumble recovery.

Masconomet 26, Beverly 25 — Sam Nadworny rumbled in for a 7-yard rushing touchdown with less than a minute remaining in regulation, his second score of the day, to propel Masco (4-0) in the Northeastern Conference.

Methuen 41, Haverhill 12 — Juan Muniz had a huge game on the ground, opening the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown before adding three more scores in the second quarter during the Merrimack Valley Conference win by the host Rangers (3-1).

Middleborough 42, East Bridgewater 0 — In the South Shore Sullivan, junior Jacob Briggs recorded three touchdowns in the second quarter — a 22-yard rush, a 25-yard pass, and a 1-yard rush for the Sachems (3-1). Nate Tullish recorded two touchdowns, and senior Cam Downey had a fumble recovery TD and an extra-point conversion.

Newburyport 34, Lynnfield 6 — Finn Sullivan rushed for 3-yard and 15-yard touchdowns in the third quarter to seal a Cape Ann League for the Clippers (3-1). He also tossed a 10-yard score to Grant Mosesian in the first quarter and a 3-yard strike to Gus Webster in the fourth.

North Attleborough 42, Canton 8 — Chase Frisoli connected with Gavin Wells for two touchdowns and Joey Perriello on a third to highlight a dominant Hockomock win by the Red Rocketeers (2-2). Tyler DeMattio’s 44-yard run in the first quarter was the longest scoring play of the night; he also made all five of his extra-point attempts.

North Reading 41, Ipswich 13 — After Henry Wright opened the scoring with a 67-yard run in the first quarter for the Tigers (0-4), the Hornets (4-0) responded with six unanswered touchdowns, including four from the arm of quarterback Alex Carucci, in the Cape Ann League clash.

Norwood 21, Medfield 7 — Senior running back Subodh Dhakal punched in rushing scores from 1 yard and 2 yards out, lifting the Mustangs (3-1) to a Tri-Valley League win.

Old Colony 36, Upper Cape 6 — Matt McGuiggan was 4-of-5 passing for 110 yards and touchdowns of 50 and 35 yards to Shawn Markham to power the host Cougars to 4-0. Chris Egan led Old Colony on the ground with 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Pentucket 20, Hamilton-Wenham 12 — Chase Dwight tossed three touchdown passes in the win, including 3- and 35-yard connections with CJ Condon for host Pentucket (3-1) in the Cape Ann League matchup.

Plymouth South 42, Hanover 35 — Sophomore Casious Johnson recorded six touchdowns, including the winning 2-yard score late in the fourth quarter to lead the Panthers (3-1) in the Patriot Fisher over the previously unbeaten Hawks (3-1).

Revere 17, Lynn English 14 — Senior Wilmer Rodriguez kicked a 19-yard field goal in overtime to lead the Patriots (3-1) in the Greater Boston League. Senior Anwar Marbough had two touchdown passes, including an 8-yard strike to Rodriguez to set up his tying PAT in the fourth quarter.

Sandwich 28, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Brady Carroll rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Blue Knights (2-1) to the Cape & Islands win.

Scituate 34, Pembroke 0 — Andrew Bossey racked up 195 yards on 20 carries and scored touchdowns of 8 and 42 yards to propel the Sailors (3-1) to victory in the Patriot League. James Cannon caught only two passes from Henry Gates, but both led to touchdowns of more than 50 yards. The Sailors defense also logged its second consecutive shutout.

Shawsheen 13, Greater Lawrence 0 — Third-quarter scores by Caleb Caceres (1-yard rush) and Evan Galanis (32-yard reception) provided the offense for the host Rams (2-1) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference tilt.

St. John Paul II 22, Monomoy 6 — Mike Spadaro threw two touchdown passes and two 2-point conversions, and Daniel Cordeiro caught a score and both 2-point conversions as the Lions (2-1) picked up the Cape & Islands win.

Stoneham 28, Wakefield 18 — Pat McNamara rushed for a 17-yard touchdown and returned a kickoff 87 yards for a score, and Marshall Albrecht rushed for a 30-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion to lead the Spartans (4-0) to the Middlesex League victory.

Stoughton 35, Oliver Ames 7 — Anthony Girolamo racked up 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Black Knights (2-2, 1-0), who pulled away from the host Tigers (1-3, 0-1) in the second half of a Hockomock League tilt.

Swampscott 41, Saugus 6 — Senior Cam O’Brien tossed four touchdown passes for the Big Blue (4-0), including two to Cole Hamernick. Senior Xaviah Bascon caught a 49-yard pass from O’Brien, rushed for a 42-yard score, and added a 1-yard TD.

Watertown 14, Burlington 7 — Mason Andrade’s 55-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved the difference as the Raiders (3-1) eked out a Middlesex League home win. Billy McHugh also scampered 47 yards for a score.

Wayland 38, Cambridge 0 — Shayne Sutton rushed for 96 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors (2-2) earned the Dual County League win.

Wellesley 41, Newton North 0 — Junior Vincent Ferrara was 14-of-19 passing for 246 yards and four touchdowns, and Sam Gear reeled in TD passes of 52 and 30 yards for the Raiders (3-1) in the Bay State Carey.

Westford 50, Waltham 19 — Anthony Rudiman’s three first-half touchdowns propelled the Grey Ghosts (3-1) to a Dual County League win. Rudiman ran in scores of 26 yards and 3 yards before snagging a 31-yard touchdown reception from Jake Cullen. Cullen found Mark Blanc for a 28-yard touchdown later in the second quarter.

Weymouth 24, Needham 20 — Cam Fernandez’s third-quarter touchdowns, a 15-yard reception from Aidan Kennedy and a 4-yard rush, propelled the Wildcats (3-1) to a Bay State Conference win. For the Rockets (1-3), Jay Kastantin threw for three touchdowns.

Wilmington 31, Melrose 22 — Gavin Erickson’s short-yardage scores (1-yard rush, 3-yard reception from Pedro Germano) helped the Wildcats (2-2) defeat Melrose (1-3) in Middlesex League play. Germano added a 33-yard touchdown trot in the victory.