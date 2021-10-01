St. Mary’s outlasts Bishop Fenwick in OT to take control of Catholic Central League race

“Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen our offense carry us,” St. Mary’s coach Sean Driscoll said. “And we played good defense, but tonight our defense came through when it had to. I thought we really hunkered down, down the stretch.”

Fenwick (3-1) opened with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Steven Woods to Troy Irizarry, but the Spartan defense buckled down after that for several key stops, including the clinching denial of Fenwick’s 2-point conversion attempt in overtime.

PEABODY — The first heat in the race for Catholic Central League supremacy this season ended in a photo finish, as St. Mary’s outlasted reigning CCL champion Bishop Fenwick, 21-19, in overtime at Donaldson Stadium.

St. Mary’s (4-0) controlled the clock while racking up 186 rushing yards in the first half, with senior quarterback Ali Barry bursting for a 45-yard rushing to create a 7-7 tie shortly before halftime.

After a failed field goal attempt from Fenwick early in the fourth quarter, junior tailback Derek Coulanges (13 carries, 206 yards, 2 TDs) took the next play up the middle for an 80-yard touchdown to put St. Mary’s ahead, 13-7, but the extra point went awry following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Fenwick eventually regained possession and Woods made a pair of clutch throws – a 30-yard completion to junior captain Costa Beechin and a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jason Romans – to tie the game with 1:17 remaining. St. Mary’s created enough pressure on the extra point attempt to force a miss.

Then the Spartans drove all the way to the Fenwick 11-yard line, as Nick Sacco drew a pass interference penalty with no time left in regulation. But once again, a field goal attempt went wide, and overtime ensued.

“It’s always about moving onto the next play,” said Barry, who let a potential interception slip through his hands late in the fourth quarter.

“It’s about being positive and trusting my teammates. Defensively, we knew what we had to do, and we locked in.”

St. Mary’s took the ball first in overtime and Coulanges rumbled in for a 1-yard score, then Barry was stopped on a rush, but used all of his 6-foot-3 frame to reach for the goal line and get credit for the 2-point conversion.

After Woods spun into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown to make it a 21-19 game, St. Mary’s held up on the 2-point attempt, forcing an incompletion to seal the win.

“It came down to an old time classic finish in a great high school football atmosphere,” said Driscoll.

“I’m proud of my guys. Coming off last week’s win against a very good Bishop Feehan team, we were a little banged up, a little sore, and coming out in a tight game in the fourth quarter and holding [Fenwick] off in overtime, it was a great win for our program.”