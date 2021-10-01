Stewart Hagestad holds off Mark Costanza to capture Mid-Amateur title

Hagestad watched Costanza make his move and rattle off three birdies across 11 holes as he cut the lead to 1-up with four holes to play. But Hagestad remained calm and focused, staving off the comeback attempt by winning his only hole of the day with a birdie on the par-5 17th to capture the title with a 2-and-1 win.

Hagestad, of Newport Beach, Calif., knew the advantage was not safe and that Costanza would bring his best with the title on the line.

Stewart Hagestad entered Friday’s final 18 holes of the US Mid-Amateur at Sankaty Head Golf Club in Nantucket with a 5-up lead over Mark Costanza.

“Going into today, I knew we were going to get Mark’s best, and it’s certainly easier to freewheel it when your back is up against the wall,” said Hagestad, 30. “I didn’t go out there and light it up, but I thought I played solid.

“I give a tremendous amount of credit to Mark, and thankfully because of the lead, I was able to handle a couple of the body blows.”

Hagestad had a 6-up lead heading into the 18th hole Thursday, but a poor approach shot gave Costanza the hole. Hagestad knew he left the door open.

Costanza, 32, of Morristown, N.J., made birdie on the par-3 third and followed with wins on 5 and 6 (with a par), trimming the deficit to 2-up. After the pair halved the ensuing six holes, Costanza rolled in a lengthy birdie putt on the par-4 13th and Hagestad’s lead was cut to 1-up.

On the par-4 16th, Costanza holed another birdie putt, this one from 25 feet. But Hagestad matched with a 15-foot birdie putt of his own to halve the hole and maintain a 1-up lead.

“That’s definitely the hole that sticks out to me,” said Hagestad.

Then on the par-5 17th, Hagestad drove the fairway and Costanza’s tee shot went left. Hagestad’s approach landed just short of the green. Costanza, marred by the wayward drive, tapped in for par, while Hagestad two-putted from the fringe for birdie and the win.

“You’ve just got to trust what you do well and your thought process,” said Hagestad, who played collegiately at Southern California. “You’ve got to go out and embrace the challenge. I knew it was coming and I knew today was going to be a total battle.”

Hagestad is now a two-time Mid-Am champion after winning the 2016 edition at Stonewall Golf Club in Pennsylvania. Friday’s win gives Hagestad an exemption into the 2022 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline and an invitation to the 2022 Masters, where he was low amateur in 2017.

“It’s incredible,” said Hagestad. “I mean, some of the names on that trophy more than once are legends of the game.

“It’s amazing and an incredible accomplishment and something I’ve set my sights on every year since I turned 25. I feel very honored and humbled.”











