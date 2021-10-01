Tedy Bruschi: Emotions will be hard to miss when Tom Brady returns to Gillette on Sunday night

“He stays calm and cool as much as he can in the media with his comments. He does a fantastic job of it. But deep down inside, he is an emotional person. I think he’s really going to have to control his emotions coming into this game.”

“Everything can be said about just focusing on the game and winning and things like that,” Bruschi said. “But this is different. This is different for Tom. Tom is an emotional person. Anybody that knows him, knows that.

Quarterback Tom Brady did his best to downplay the significance of his return to Gillette Stadium, but longtime friend and former teammate Tedy Bruschi knows that Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots is hardly just another game.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich agreed.

“What [Brady and the Patriots] did together for 20 years is unique and special,” Leftwich said. “[His return] is supposed to be emotional, to be honest with you. That’s how it’s really supposed to be when you accomplish what they accomplished up there. It will be emotional. There’s no way around that.”

Sunday will surely be a whirlwind for Brady.

The game has already commanded the attention of many, with NBC’s “Today” and “Nightly News” programs both recording segments Friday from inside Gillette Stadium.

Come this weekend, ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” will also be live from Patriot Place — and fans are welcome to join Bruschi, Randy Moss, and the rest of the crew on set. The show begins at 10 a.m., more than 10 hours before kickoff, but attendees are welcome to show up even earlier for giveaways starting at 9 a.m.

Bruschi is expecting an enthusiastic, energized crowd, eager to experience one of the most highly anticipated regular-season games in all of sports.

And once the game actually begins, Bruschi anticipates Brady will receive a warm welcome.

“New Englanders know how to appreciate the work a player has done for them in the past,” he said. “I honestly think it’ll be a conflict. Do you get caught up in cheering for him? He still looks the same. I mean, there he is. It’s just a different colored jersey, but it looks so familiar. He’s all you saw for 20 years. I understand the conflict.”

As for Bruschi’s thoughts on how everything went down between Brady and coach Bill Belichick? He chalked up the divorce to differing philosophies as well as Brady’s unprecedented longevity.

“Over the course of 20 years, players change,” Bruschi said. “One thing that was constant throughout those 20 years was no change from Bill. Bill had one way that he believed of building a team, of projecting for a team.

“His projection didn’t include a 44-, 45-year-old quarterback. I think it would be hard for anyone to anticipate a 44-, 45-year-old quarterback still playing at a high level. With that, Tom feels he wants to do things a certain way. Bill feels he wants to do things this way. That’s where the differences in opinions come from, and that leads to a split.”

Plan of action

As of Friday evening, according to most sportsbooks, the Buccaneers remain a 7-point favorite. So, how can the Patriots give themselves their best chance at a win?

Attack Tampa Bay’s secondary.

Starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow, while Jamel Dean has already been ruled out with a knee injury. The Bucs recently signed 33-year-old Richard Sherman, who is expected to be active but may not necessarily play Sunday.

“What does that tell you?” Bruschi said. “They’re thin in the defensive backfield. They’re bringing in a veteran cornerback off the street to help. That tells you right there. Where’s their weakness? It’s in the defensive backfield. You want to throw it on these guys.”

Through three games, Tampa Bay’s defense has given up the second-highest number of passing yards in the NFL. That being said, the unit has been solid in the run game, ceding the league’s fourth-fewest rushing yards.

Will the Patriots be able to take advantage of that dichotomy?

“You have a rookie quarterback,” Bruschi said. “Do you put it in Mac [Jones]’s hands?”

The Patriots will certainly need to figure something out before things get ugly. Tampa’ Bays offense ranks first in the league for passing touchdowns (10), tied for first for points scored (103), and second for passing yards (1,049).

And according to Bruschi, Brady won’t be afraid of running up the score.

“Say they get up by 7 points,” he said. “Tom will want to get up by 70. That’s just who he is.”

Gronk listed as doubtful

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game with a rib injury.

Asked what it would take for Gronkowski to play, coach Bruce Arians deferred to the team’s medical staff, as well as a player’s individual toughness.

“We have great doctors and great trainers,” Arians said Friday. “A lot of it is just personal toughness, and some guys are a lot tougher than other guys. It’s nothing bad against them. It’s just that some guys are just really tough.”

Gronkowski did not practice all week, as he deals with an injury suffered last weekend. He was spotted on the field during the portion of practice open to the media Friday.

Arians still left the door open for Gronkowski to play, calling him “a game-time decision.”

The same goes for outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Pierre-Paul returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday and is considered questionable.

Along with Dean, running back Giovani Bernard has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Even with his team banged up, Arians sounded pleased with his team’s effort following their first defeat of the season.

“A hell of a week of practice,” he said. “You could really feel the difference in intensity this week. It doesn’t have a damn thing to do with Brady, it has to do with losing [Sunday]. I like the way we bounced back on the practice field.”

Alumni weekend

While Gronkowski may not be able to play, there is still another former Patriot making his return this weekend.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown will be available to play after missing last week while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

Brown’s tenure in New England was short, lasting just 11 days during the 2019 season before sexual assault allegations precipitated his release. Brown was then suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season, but signed with the Buccaneers last November.

In eight games last season, Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Through two games this season, he has six receptions for 138 yards and a score.

“AB looks good like he always does,” Belichick said Friday. “He’s quick. He’s tough after the catch. He’s got good speed, good receiving ability. He’s a big-time playmaker. He’ll be a problem when he’s out there, I’m sure.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.