‘They got up off the mat:’ Chaim Bloom not satisfied, but proud of his Red Sox

The Red Sox would have welcomed this opportunity on Opening Day, when they were projected to finish a few games over .500. But after spending 85 days in first place, the last on July 30, it comes as a disappointment.

Eight teams have clinched a spot in the postseason. The Sox, Blue Jays, Mariners, and Yankees are fighting for the last two.

WASHINGTON — President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom joined the Red Sox at Nationals Park on Friday. By Sunday, he could be soaked in champagne or covered in despair.

Yet there’s still hope.

“The way we were playing, obviously, we weren’t catching Tampa Bay,” Bloom said. “But most of the teams in baseball are eliminated by now. There are lot of people who would love to be in this position. I think it’s important that we remember that.

“We’re not satisfied. However we got here, we’re here, and we have this opportunity in front of us. If you want to win the championship, you have to get in the tournament. We have a chance to get to the tournament.”

In his first full season running the Sox, Bloom has overseen a team that has rarely had the same roster for more than a few days in a row.

The Sox have used the COVID-19 injured list 22 times since the season started, leading to a parade of call-ups from Triple A Worcester and waiver claims.

In all, 56 players have appeared in a game this season, matching a team record. Thirty-one were pitchers, which doesn’t count the four position players who took the mound. There were days in August when the Sox had players quarantined in three different cities as positive tests mounted.

“It was unexpected and unprecedented,” Bloom said. “We had some tough moments, especially during that outbreak. There were some low points, but they got up off the mat.

“It was tough. We were making roster moves 10 minutes before the game at times.”

There were occasions it felt like the season was draining away as Bloom and his staff scrambled to find players. At its worst, he leaned on advice he got from Joe Maddon when they were both with the Rays.

“One thing that he would say, usually in the context of individual players, is, ‘Don’t let it get away. Stay with it and eventually it comes back to you,’ ” Bloom said. “That’s so important to the players and it’s important to us, too.

“Part of what this group earned with the first half they had was the ability to take a few punches. We’ve taken more than we wanted to, but we still have an opportunity.”

Bloom said he was impressed with how manager Alex Cora kept the players focused.

“You learn things when you work with somebody and go through the fire with them,” he said. “The thing that stood out to me through everything is that he’s always thinking about that game, and that’s the environment you want.”

Bloom declined to evaluate the team’s progress, saying that would be a conversation for after the season.

“I’m not there yet,” he said. “The big picture is important, but this series is all I’m focused on now.”

It was suggested to Bloom that the Sox could be a dangerous team if they do get in, given the playoff experience on the roster — Chris Sale, Nate Eovaldi, and Eduardo Rodriguez in the rotation, and a lineup that is fourth in the majors with 5.1 runs per game.

The ingredients are there.

“When you look at history, being hot in September doesn’t guarantee anything,” Bloom said. “It’s a clean slate and it’s who gets hot and plays their best in October.

“If we play our best, we can beat anybody. But we have to play that way this weekend to have a chance to play in October.”

