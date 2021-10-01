Tom Brady, Bill Belichick: perfect compliments

Belichick answered, “of course not” when asked Friday morning if he believed he’d have had the same success in New England without Brady, while the quarterback expressed his gratitude for Belichick’s guidance in a video excerpt from his upcoming docuseries “Man in the Arena.”

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady each engaged in another round of mutual admiration two days before the most anticipated regular-season game in NFL history.

In 20 seasons together, Belichick and Brady won 249 games and six Super Bowls.

The two will be on opposite sidelines for the first time Sunday when Brady returns to Gillette Stadium for a prime-time date between the Buccaneers and Patriots.

Both have been exceptionally complimentary of one another all week, steering clear of anything remotely controversial as they are peppered with questions about the reunion.

“I think I’ve been on the record dozens of times saying there’s no quarterback I’d rather have than Tom Brady, and I still feel that way,’’ Belichick said. “I was very lucky to have Tom as the quarterback and to coach him. He was as good as any coach could ever ask for.’’

In the Brady clip, the quarterback pointed to his early foundation and his one-on-one meetings with Belichick as keys to his success.

“It was a development of myself as a player but also a person off the field. I was soaking up all the information. Even today, I look at some of these young players and they’re like, ‘What do you think of this guy in his third or fourth year?’ In my mind, I’m thinking, ‘OK, he’s talented, but who is going to teach him how to evolve and grow? Who is going to assist him in learning what football is all about? What his knowledge is?’’ said Brady.

“I had Coach Belichick there to teach me. Every Tuesday, we would meet and go through the entire defensive starting lineup and their strengths and weaknesses,’’ he continued. “What we could attack. What he was watching and how I could see the things that he saw so I could gain confidence and anticipate.’’

Belichick has continued the Tuesday quarterback chats with Mac Jones. The rookie said Wednesday he feels the meetings are a perfect way to start preparations for that week’s opponent.

“We try to meet with the quarterbacks and stuff and figure out just situational stuff, which helps,’’ Jones said Wednesday. “I can’t go into details on that, but it is really beneficial. Just whether it’s the team we’re playing or whoever, just watching football, hearing it from a great coach like him and getting advice from the guys in the room that have played for a lot longer than I have.’’

Belichick and Brady head into the matchup looking to bounce back from losses in Week 3. Brady is a virtual lock to make history no matter the outcome as he is just 68 yards shy of breaking Drew Brees’s all-time passing record. It’s unclear how or if the record will be recognized during the game.

“I have no idea,’’ said Belichick, before breaking into a quick smile. “Honestly, we’re going to try to keep him from gaining too many yards passing the ball. So, I don’t know.’’

Ready and waiting

The Patriots had near perfect attendance at Friday’s practice inside Gillette Stadium. Only James White (hip) was absent and the team later officially placed him on injured reserve, ending his season.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was a new addition to the club’s injury report with a knee ailment. He was limited and is classified as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Also in that category were linebackers Kyle Van Noy (groin), Josh Uche (back), and Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder); safety Kyle Dugger (ankle); kicker Nick Folk (left knee); and offensive tackles Isaiah Wynn (knee) and Trent Brown (calf).

Wynn told reporters after practice he was feeling “good.”

Defensive end Henry Anderson (ankle) was removed from the report.

For the Buccaneers, tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) did not practice for the third straight day and was listed as doubtful. Tailback Giovani Bernard (knee) and cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) were ruled out.

Weather report

Belichick on the benefits of the in-stadium sessions: “Just the overall environment in there. The wind patterns in the kicking game. We get to experience those kind of the way they are, and that can affect some directional kicking and obviously the returning that goes along with that. That’s probably the biggest thing, but just general familiarity with certain landmarks that each stadium has and so forth. I think there’s a small amount of value of getting more familiar with that.’’

Hard to miss

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said newly signed cornerback Richard Sherman will be active, days after the former All-Pro said it would “foolish” to think he could play this week.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.