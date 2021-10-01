Tom Brady’s five best games at Gillette Stadium

With that in mind, we put together a list of his five best outings in Foxborough.

Tom Brady’s return to to New England Sunday night could very well be his last game ever as a player to Gillette Stadium.

To come up with the top 5, we judged each game on a combination of pregame hype, in-game execution and historical impact. Keep in mind: These are his five biggest games at Gillette, which means the Snow Bowl — which was played at Foxboro Stadium — doesn’t qualify.

Advertisement

Oct. 5, 2014 — ‘On to Cincinnati’

23-for-35, 292 yards, 2 TDs

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected for a touchdown against the Bengals in 2014. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

Brady, coming off one of the worst outings of his career against the Chiefs the week before, had many questioning if he was all done. That night, he and the Patriots answered emphatically, delivering in a 43-17 rout of the Bengals.

It served as a kickstart to a Super Bowl run, and helped remind folks Brady was still alive and kicking. It also cemented the bond between Brady and Rob Gronkowski: After the game, the tight end got emotional talking about his love of the quarterback.

“I told my brother before we came to the game, ‘I’m going to make 12 look like Tom Brady again today, baby!’” Gronkowski said. “And I went out there with my teammates and we made Tom Brady look like Tom Brady after you guys were criticizing him all week, the fans, everything.”

Jan. 12, 2008 — Mr. (Almost) Perfect

26-for-28, 262 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

New England had just put the wraps on the perfect 16-0 regular season. But in a career defined by accuracy and postseason greatness, the 31-20 divisional playoff win over the Jaguars was Brady’s absolute epoch: The quarterback had just one legitimate incompletion (the other was a flat-out drop from Wes Welker).

Advertisement

Brady’s 92.9 percent completion rate set a new NFL regular season and playoff record. It was remarkable performance for the quarterback that impressed everyone ... except Jacksonville rookie safety Reggie Nelson, who dismissed it. “It was a dump-down game,” Nelson said. “Anybody can go 26-of-28 in a dump-down game.” OK then.

Jan. 14, 2012 — Take that, Tebow

26-for-34, 363 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT

Tom Brady (right) celebrated with wide receiver Deion Branch after the two connected for one of Brady's six touchdown passes against the Broncos. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

This was the height of Tebowmania. The Broncos quarterback had shocked the Steelers in advance of the divisional round contest against the Patriots, and Brady was irked with the pregame hype given to the former Heisman winner.

The Patriots QB helped unleash a terrifying aerial assault on Denver, throwing a playoff career-high six touchdowns, including three to Gronkowski, in the 45-10 win. (This is also probably on the short list of Gronkowski’s finest moments in a New England uniform — he finished with 10 receptions for 145 yards to go with those 3 TDs.)

“Tom is competitive, and he’s had to deal with [the media] talking about the bad playoff games he’s had the past two seasons,” Kevin Faulk said after the game, “You don’t listen to it, but you hear it. And you want to prove them wrong. Your teammates hear it, too, and they want to help you out in proving them wrong. So that’s what you saw tonight.”

Oct. 18, 2009 — Snow problem

29-for-34, 380 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs

A freak October storm and the Pat Patriot throwbacks gave this one a surreal feel, but Brady wasn’t fazed in the slightest. He tossed five touchdown passes in the second quarter on the way to the 59-0 blowout of Tennessee; a point margin that matched the largest since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.)

Advertisement

Brady completed an astounding 85 percent of his passes, and hit Randy Moss for three touchdowns and Welker for two. His 152.8 quarterback rating was his highest for any game at Gillette. It was one of the unquestioned highlights of the year for Brady, who had missed almost all of the year before because of a knee injury.

“Back to his old self,” said Welker, who had 10 catches for a career-high 150 yards on the afternoon.

Oct. 16, 2016 — Deflategate return

29-for-35, 376 yards, 3 TDs

The offensive line was glad to have Tom Brady back from his suspension in 2016. Matthew J. Lee

The pregame buzz for this one was genuine, as it was Brady’s first home game after his four-game ban for Deflategate. While he had a chance to sharpen his game in a win over the Browns in Cleveland the week before, he was nearly perfect that afternoon against Cincinnati, tossing three touchdowns in a 35-17 rout of the Bengals.

“Once I got out there, running around, it felt like football,” said Brady afterward. “You’re not going to win because you’re emotional. But I think having your attitude right ... that allows you to be at your best for your teammates.”

Also receiving votes: Sept. 22, 2002 (OT win over the Chiefs, 41-38), 39-for-54, 410 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; Sept. 8, 2019 (season-opening win over the Steelers), 24-36, 341 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; Oct. 26, 2014 (blowout of Bears), 30-for-35, 354 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.