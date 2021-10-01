Would Bill Belichick have had the same success without Tom Brady? ‘Of course not,’ he said.

Neither party is too focused on the conversation and each is always quick to praise the other. When asked Friday whether he would have had the success he’s had with the Patriots if Brady weren’t the quarterback, Belichick provided a concise and clear answer.

As Sunday’s Patriots-Buccaneers showdown approaches, the debate about who’s more responsible New England’s dynasty between quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick has inevitably intensified.

A reporter followed up and asked what about having Brady in that partnership brought the Patriots over the top?

“We talked about that for two decades,” Belichick said. “I think I’ve been on the record dozens of times saying there’s no quarterback I would rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way. I was very lucky to have Tom as the quarterback, to coach him. He was as good as any coach could ever ask for.”

Brady, in an ESPN clip shared Friday, said he often looks at talented, young players and wonders who’s going to mentor them to take their game to the next level.

“I had coach Belichick there to teach me,” Brady said. “Every Tuesday, we would meet and go through the entire defensive starting lineup and their strengths and weaknesses, what we could attack, what he was watching and how I could see the things that he saw, so I could gain confidence and anticipate.”

Sunday’s game is at 8:20 p.m. and is Brady’s first visit to Gillette Stadium since leaving as a free agent in March of 2020.





