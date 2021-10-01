Your Red Sox wild-card breakdown for Friday, Oct. 1: Everything remains in play with three games left

With the Sox losing, and the Blue Jays losing to the Yankees by the same count, the Mariners moved forward by standing in place. The Mariners, enjoying an off-day, moved into a tie with the Sox for the second wild card spot. Those two teams are now one game ahead of the Blue Jays.

LAST NIGHT: The Red Sox sputtered in Baltimore, losing 6-2 in the rubber match of the series. Ten years removed from ending the Sox’ season by winning two of three games in the final series of the regular season, the Orioles celebrated that bit of history repeating by changing their Twitter avatar to Robert Andino , the journeyman whose Game 162 walkoff hit on Sept. 28, 2011, knocked the Red Sox out of the playoffs and set in motion chaos.

The Yankees, after beating Cy Young aspirant Robbie Ray, are now two games clear of the Red Sox and Seattle. Their magic number both for clinching a wild card spot and the top wild card seed is two.

To recap:

Team GB Yankees (91-68) +2.0 Red Sox (89-70) — Mariners (89-70) — Blue Jays (88-71) -1.0

See the full wild-card standings here.

ODDS: Fangraphs gives the Yankees a 96.7 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, the Red Sox a 59.6 percent chance, the Mariners a 30.4 percent shot, and the Blue Jays a 13.3 percent likelihood of getting to the Wild Card game.

TONIGHT: The Red Sox will finish the year in a National League park, playing the Nationals with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill for what could be his final start as a member of the Red Sox. He’ll face lefty Josh Rogers, whose 2.73 ERA seems misleading given that he’s allowed five homers in 29 ⅔ innings.

For the Red Sox, perhaps more significant than the pitching matchups is the fact that the team will be without the designated hitter, forcing it to shoehorn four players (J.D. Martinez, Kyle Schwarber, Bobby Dalbec, and Alex Verdugo) into just two positions (left field and first base) rather than the usual three. Intriguingly, Dalbec has been taking grounders at second base in recent days.

The Yankees will host the Rays in New York in a matchup of lefties, with Nestor Cortes on the hill for the Rays and Shane McClanahan pitching for Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays have three games in Toronto against the spoiler-minded Orioles, who have made this month unexpectedly difficulty for both the Red Sox and Yankees. Lefthander Steven Matz pitches for the Jays. The Orioles have yet to announce a starter for Friday.

The Mariners will open their three-game home series against the Angels with Marco Gonzales on the mound against lefty José Suarez.

THE LOW-DOWN: All year, the Red Sox have set a goal of trying to win series. That no longer seems like an adequate standard after a 1-5 stretch that left the Sox tied with the Mariners in the standings. Boston would be vulnerable to elimination if it wins two out of three and Seattle sweeps the Angels.

“We have to win. We’ve been talking about winning series and we haven’t won the last two,” said Sox manager Alex Cora. “We have to win out.”

If the Sox win, they’ll remain in the mix through the final scheduled day of the season. If they lose, then they might be scrambling to avoid elimination on Saturday.

THE ROAD TO GAME 163

Entering the final weekend of the season, plenty of chaotic scenarios remain in play with some hard-to-imagine itineraries that would send A.L. teams crisscrossing the country.

Everything — a four-way tie (very unlikely, since there’s only one combination that can produce it – the Yankees getting swept, the Blue Jays sweeping, and the Red Sox and Mariners winning two of three), a three-way tie for the top two spots, one team (most likely the Yankees) clinching the first wild-card berth and either a two- or three-way tie for the second spot — remains in play.

Let’s just look at what might happen for the Red Sox based on what they do in D.C. over the three-game series this weekend:

SWEEP THE NATIONALS: This scenario would rule out the possibility of a four-way tie, since the Sox would be assured of finishing with a better record than the Blue Jays. The Sox would be guaranteed of playing beyond Game 162. They’d clinch a wild-card berth outright if either the Mariners lose once or the Yankees get swept by the Rays. They’d land in a Game 163 – in either a two-way or three-way tie scenario – if the Mariners swept and the Yankees won at least one game against the Rays.

WIN TWO: This is the scenario that opens the door for anything – a four-way tie, a three-way tie for the top two spots (possible if exactly two of the following three happen: The Blue Jays sweep, the Yankees win one, the Mariners win two), a two-way tie for the second wild card berth, a three-way tie for the second wild-card berth (this would require the Yankees to win at least once, the Mariners to win two, and the Blue Jays to sweep) … or elimination, if the Yankees win at least once and the Mariners sweep.

WIN ONE: On principle, the Sox probably wouldn’t deserve to extend their season if they close out the year on a 2-7 spill that included a 2-4 trek through Baltimore and Washington. And it would be impossible for them to catch the Yankees for the top wild-card seed if they lost two.

But the Sox still could reach the playoffs outright as the second wild-card seed (with the Yankees taking the top spot) if the Mariners were swept and the Blue Jays were either swept or lost two games. Or there could be a two-way or three-way tie for the second wild-card spot, forcing a Game 163 and potentially Game 164 involving the Sox, Mariners (if they won one of three), and/or Blue Jays (if they won two of three).

But, there are also plenty of scenarios for elimination, requiring only that the Mariners win at least two games or the Blue Jays sweep.

GET SWEPT: Though extremely unlikely, the Sox could still land in a two- or three-way tie for the second Wild Card spot — necessitating a Game 163 and possibly a Game 164 — even if they are swept. They’d finish the season in a two-way tie for the second Wild Card spot if they were swept and both the Mariners and Blue Jays were swept. If the Sox are swept, the Mariners are swept, and the Blue Jays win one of three, there would be a three-way tie for the final Wild Card spot.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.