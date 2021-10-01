Amid crisis of confidence, London police advise women to challenge officers they don’t trust

“Telling women to run if someone purporting to be a police officer tries to arrest them is not a solution,” conservative lawmaker Caroline Nokes told Sky News, while Jess Phillips of the opposition Labour Party said simply that “the suggestion that somehow we have to change our behavior, once again, is a bit tiring.”

The measures, which are not unlike the ones police recommend for dealing with any dangerous situation, struck many as missing the point and once again putting the onus for safety on women rather than the men who commit the crimes.

LONDON — In effort to restore public confidence after one of its officers raped and murdered a young woman, the London Metropolitan Police encouraged people to “shout” or “wave down a bus” if they encountered a lone police officer they don’t trust.

Advertisement

Britain is a society that prides itself in “policing by consent,” the idea that police work on behalf of the public rather than the state and maintaining trust in that system is paramount.

But that confidence in the police was rocked after officer Wayne Couzens, 48, used his police identification to falsely arrested Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, on the pretext she broke CVOID regulations last March. Later that night, he raped her, strangled her with his police belt, and burned her body.

On Thursday, Couzens was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole, a rare judgment that is usually only ever handed out to people who commit terrorist attacks or multiple murders.

“I don’t think anyone can pretend that this case hasn’t dealt a devastating blow to people’s confidence in the police,” policing minister Kit Malthouse told the BBC on Friday.

“Sadly, we’ve got to a situation where the police have had to issue guidance to people who do have doubts about the bona fide officer . . . but it’s got to be done to rebuild that trust,” he said. Plainclothes police officers are not often deployed on their own. “But if women find themselves in that circumstance, it’s perfectly reasonable for them to make inquiries and seek verification of what the police officer is doing.”

Advertisement

He also said that an investigation was underway to examine whether police could have done more early on to identify Couzens as a threat. Cars registered in his name were connected with two instances of alleged indecent exposure, in Kent, in 2015, and at a London McDonald’s, three days before Everard’s abduction.

Meanwhile, the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, is investigating the conduct of five police officers who were allegedly part of a WhatsApp group that the Times of London reported included Couzens and shared misogynistic and racist material.

In a lengthy statement published Thursday night, the Metropolitan Police admitted that mistakes may have been made in vetting Couzens and vowed to make changes and “do all we can to rebuild that trust.”

As part of their efforts to protect more women and girls, the police will add an extra 650 new officers to patrol areas in London.

The force said that if someone believes they are in danger, they are advised to “seek assistance — shouting out to a passer-by, running into a house, knocking on a door, waving a bus down or if you are in the position to do so calling 999,” the official emergency number.

Advertisement

Nokes, the Conservative Party lawmaker, said this was insufficient and police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who has faced calls to resign, “had six months since Sarah Everard’s murder to come out with a plan to help restore trust in the service she leads.”

Phillips, who is Labour’s point person on domestic violence, also said she wanted “to hear more from Cressida Dick than ‘we will work together, we will learn lessons’ - honestly a five-year-old could come up with it.”

“If I was Sarah Everard that night, I would have got in that car, and almost anybody would have got in that car,” she added in her interview with BBC.

Nazir Afzal, a lawyer who worked as a prosecutor on some of Britain’s biggest sex offender cases, told The Washington Post that the case has “shocked us to the core.”

He said that the directive from police for the public to challenge officers was the wrong focus.

“We say it’s an issue of women’s safety when it’s an issue of male violence. Women are always being asked to change their behaviors, go out in pairs, tell people where you are going, don’t drink too much. We are asking women to change their behaviors; rarely do we ask men to change their behaviors.”

Many on social media echoed that sentiment.

“It is not the responsibility of women to police the police,” said one social media user. Another said: “Challenge plain clothed police officers is the new hold your keys between your fingers. Meaningless, ineffective and a colossal distraction from the issue: men who rape and murder women and the institutions that fail victims and survivors.”

Advertisement

Sophie Walker, the former leader of the Women’s Equality Party, tweeted: “Women: ‘Challenge the police’ is a whole new level of Lean In that we don’t need.”