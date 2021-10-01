US poised to pass 700,000 coronavirus deaths

“Deaths remain substantially higher in states with low vaccine coverage,” she said, referring to CDC data.

In a White House briefing Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky shared a presentation forecasting up to 753,000 deaths by Oct. 23. While the seven-day average of new cases and hospitalizations has declined about 15 percent from last week, Walensky said, 70 million unvaccinated Americans remain at risk.

The United States will soon surpass 700,000 covid-19 deaths — a milestone few experts anticipated the nation would reach when vaccines became widely available.

Officials at the briefing said the latest numbers relating to infections and hospitalizations were a good sign. The seven-day average of new cases is 110,409, according to data gathered by The Washington Post. More than 75,000 people are battling the disease caused by the virus in hospitals across the country.

Advertisement

But they warned that the numbers could rise again and that more deaths are expected in the country, which exceeded the ratio of 1 death in every 500 Americans last month.

“We’ve seen this with all of our surges,” Walensky said. “They peak, and they come down.”

“As these cases come down, the most important thing we can do is to continue practicing these mitigation strategies,” she added, mentioning getting vaccinated, masking, hand-washing and distancing.

More than 184 million people are fully vaccinated, according to Post data. The White House expects that more than 2 million Americans will have received a booster shot by the end of Friday. (Washington Post)

California first to mandate vaccination for children

SAN FRANCISCO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, requiring that all elementary through high school students get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the U.S. government for different age groups.

Advertisement

The government has fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and over but only granted an emergency authorization for anyone 12 to 15. Once federal regulators fully approve it for that group, the state will require students in seventh through 12th grades to get vaccinated in both public and private schools. Newsom said he expects that requirement to be in place by July 1.

California will require the COVID-19 vaccine for students in kindergarten through sixth grades after it gets final federal approval for children 5 to 11.

“We want to end this pandemic. We are all exhausted by it,” the Democratic governor told reporters at a San Francisco middle school.

The announcement comes as infections in most of California have dropped markedly in the last month. Newsom has been emboldened after easily defeating a recall effort last month following a campaign where he emphasized his commitment to vaccine mandatesto end the pandemic. (AP)

Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID

Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh has tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated, the Supreme Court announced Friday.

In a statement, the court said Kavanaugh had a routine coronavirus test on Thursday and was informed later that night that he had tested positive.

“He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January,” the statement said.

The court said that the other justices had tested negative as of last Monday and that Kavanaugh tested negative that day as well. (Washington Post)

Advertisement

Health care workers responding to mandate

A New York state mandate that took effect this week, requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, has boosted the immunization rates of care providers, to the relief of officials who had worried that the order could lead to mass walkouts and staff shortages.

As of Wednesday, 87 percent of hospital staff were fully vaccinated, up from 84 percent the previous week, the state reported. Between 89 and 92 percent of staff working in hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, it added.

The state’s mandate has not been without protest — some doctors, nurses and other providers filed lawsuits, arguing that the state didn’t allow for sufficient exemptions. Others raised fears about vaccine side effects. However, the rise in vaccination rates suggests that New York has so far succeeded in rolling out the requirement without causing severe staffing shortages.

New York was the state with the earliest vaccination deadline for health-care workers, and its experience will be watched closely by other states which have also instituted vaccine mandates for the sector.

Elsewhere, California has also reported higher rates of vaccination among its health professionals after it mandated for that group to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. Some facilities have reported vaccination rates upward of 90 percent among its workforce, according to Calmatters, a local nonprofit news outlet.

New York and California both have some of the highest fully vaccinated populations in the country, at about 64 percent and 59 percent respectively, according to a Washington Post tracker on Friday. (Washington Post)

Advertisement

Hospital fire kills nine COVID patients

BUCHAREST, Romania A fire at a hospital in the Romanian port city of Constanta killed at least nine COVID-19 patients, authorities said Friday.

All the victims were in the intensive care unit of Constanta’s Hospital for Infectious Diseases, said Constantin Amarandei, head of the city’s emergency inspectorate. Only one patient from the ICU survived.

Romania’s hospitals are facing an onslaught of hospitalizations due to a rapid surge of COVID-19 infections, which is stretching the country’s hospitals to maximum capacity.

Romania on Thursday recorded its highest number of infections since the pandemic started — 12,032 new cases. (AP)





US will double number of at-home tests

Acknowledging a dearth of rapid, at-home coronavirus tests, the White House said Friday that the United States is set to double the number of available tests in the coming months.

As students have returned to classes and workers are going back to offices, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said at a briefing Friday that “testing capacity has increased significantly” to meet those needs, referring to on-site testing available at pharmacies and community health centers. But, he said, the Biden administration was working with companies to make more tests people can take at home available at affordable costs.

“We’re now on track to double the number of rapid tests in the market over the next 60 days,” he said, referring to partnerships with Amazon, Kroger, and Walmart to sell the tests at cost for the retailers.

Advertisement

Last month, the White House announced a $2 billion purchase of nearly 300 million rapid tests for distribution to community health centers, food banks, and schools in an effort to meet demand.

The government has also agreed to purchase 1.7 million treatment courses of an antiviral pill, molnupiravir, at a cost of $1.2 billion. (Washington Post)



