At Fenway Park, Jonas Brothers deftly mix past and present

When Jonas Brothers took the stage at Fenway Park on Friday night for the baseball stadium’s final concert of the 2021 season, they were greeted by screams. This is nothing new; the New Jersey-raised Jonases are best known for their stint as America’s biggest teen idols, elevated by Disney and accompanied by piercing shrieks wherever they went. But it was impressive — the trio of Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas released their first single, the pop-punk firecracker “Mandy,” nearly 16 years ago, which, in teen-dream time, is quite a lengthy stretch.
On Friday the three brothers, backed by a muscular band and a few backup singers, raced through their catalog over their 90-ish-minute set, showing why they could still fill stadiums so many years after their debut. The setlist included early singles like the crackling “S.O.S.,” recent cuts like the nu-disco “Who’s in Your Head,” selections from Joe Jonas’s solo project DNCE and Nick Jonas’s albums, and even a drum solo from Nick. Near the end of the night they even worked in a version of Neil Diamond’s Fenway Park staple “Sweet Caroline,” which inspired another raucous, scream-punctuated singalong — another sign that after all these years, Jonas Brothers still know just how to give the people what they want.
Jonas Brothers have succeeded where other former youth sensations have stumbled by being able to spot, anticipate, and assimilate themselves into trends, from the pop-punk that kicked off their career to today’s favor for pillowy, electro-tinged cuts ready for TikTok soundtracking. (Although if the pre-show response to fellow Disney-bred star Olivia Rodrigo’s speedy “good 4 u” is any indication, a return to three chords and hyperactivity might be a savvy next move.) It helps that Nick, Jonas Brothers’ primary songwriter, is a pop savant of sorts — in the late ‘00s, he used the band’s first hiatus as an opportunity to work with members of Prince’s New Power Generation, and his later solo efforts like the falsetto-forward “Jealous” show how he’s studied the twists and turns pop-R&B has taken over the last few decades. And the group’s current radio hit “Leave Before You Love Me,” a collaboration with the bucket-headed DJ Marshmello, splits the difference between 2021′s synthy sonics and Jonas Brothers’ groove-embracing tendencies.
Friday’s Fenway show was part of a tour named after “Remember This,” a seize-the-day anthem Jonas Brothers released earlier this year. Appropriately, the night was in part a mainlining of nostalgia for the crowd and the band, who recalled long-ago New England gigs where attendance numbers were in the single digits, a far cry from the thousands who thronged Fenway on Friday. But it also celebrated the present — not only the fact that Jonas Brothers managed to transcend unfair yet still present teen-idol stigmas over the last decade and a half, but the fact that they can still mint potent pop hits all these years later.
With Kelsea Ballerini, Jordan McGraw. At Fenway Park, Friday