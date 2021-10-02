At Fenway Park, Jonas Brothers deftly mix past and present

When Jonas Brothers took the stage at Fenway Park on Friday night for the baseball stadium’s final concert of the 2021 season, they were greeted by screams. This is nothing new; the New Jersey-raised Jonases are best known for their stint as America’s biggest teen idols, elevated by Disney and accompanied by piercing shrieks wherever they went. But it was impressive — the trio of Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas released their first single, the pop-punk firecracker “Mandy,” nearly 16 years ago, which, in teen-dream time, is quite a lengthy stretch.

On Friday the three brothers, backed by a muscular band and a few backup singers, raced through their catalog over their 90-ish-minute set, showing why they could still fill stadiums so many years after their debut. The setlist included early singles like the crackling “S.O.S.,” recent cuts like the nu-disco “Who’s in Your Head,” selections from Joe Jonas’s solo project DNCE and Nick Jonas’s albums, and even a drum solo from Nick. Near the end of the night they even worked in a version of Neil Diamond’s Fenway Park staple “Sweet Caroline,” which inspired another raucous, scream-punctuated singalong — another sign that after all these years, Jonas Brothers still know just how to give the people what they want.