American, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue add vaccine mandates for workers

The airline’s letter gave no timetable, but the White House has said the deadline for employees of current contractors to be vaccinated is Dec. 8.

In a letter to employees signed by the company’s CEO and president, American said the move was necessary because of its status as a government contractor. Last month, President Joe Biden announced that employees of government contractors would be required to be vaccinated, with only limited exceptions.

American Airlines told employees Friday that it would require all US-based employees and some international crew members to be vaccinated.

“While we are still working through the details of the federal requirements, it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines,” the letter said.

Employees who have medical or religious reasons to decline the vaccine could apply for an accommodation, the letter said. The letter was reported earlier by Reuters.

Separately, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue said Friday that they, too, would mandate the vaccine for employees, also citing the requirement for federal contractors. In a statement, Alaska Airlines said it would extend to Dec. 1 a $200 incentive for employees who upload proof of full vaccination.

United Airlines issued a vaccine mandate for employees in August, but no other major carrier followed suit at the time. The company said this week that several hundred employees out of about 67,000 were at risk of being laid off for declining the vaccine, though the number had fallen below 250 by Friday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.