After decades, Boston is suddenly redrawing its voting precincts. Many, including Michelle Wu, say it’s the right move at the wrong time

Nearly every Massachusetts city must redraw its voting precincts every 10 years to ensure roughly equal sizes, but a century-old state law allows Boston to skip that process. City elections officials want to split up some of Boston’s most crowded precincts, like those in Chinatown and the Seaport, in an effort to decrease wait times. They hope to vote on the plan in early October, but it would not go into effect until the 2022 elections.

Now, less than two months before a new mayor is sworn in and as state lawmakers undergo the decennial process of redrawing the state’s political maps, Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s administration is forging ahead with a plan to redraw Boston’s precinct lines. But many — including the apparent frontrunner in the mayor’s race, some leaders of the state’s redistricting process, and advocacy groups — are skeptical of that timeline.

For decades, Boston has neglected its precinct boundaries, leaving some voters to wait in long lines at crowded polling places while their neighbors enjoy a speedy process.

There is widespread support for redrawing the lines — advocates say the arcane maps present an urgent threat to voter access — but some critics have questioned the last-minute push. They warn that it may lead to administrative scrambling and voter confusion down the line, given that state lawmakers are in the middle of mapping new political districts.

City Councilor Michelle Wu — who, if successful in the mayor’s race, would be sworn in as soon as Nov. 16 — stressed the importance of addressing the city’s disparate precinct sizes but said now is not the right moment.

“Reprecincting should wait until after the redistricting plan has been completed,” Wu said in a recent interview. “We always need to be moving towards removing barriers to voting. But in this period right now, reprecincting after nearly a century of not having done that is a significant effort, and the priority is to ensure that we are supporting the State House’s redistricting efforts.”

And State Representative Michael Moran, the Brighton Democrat co-leading this year’s redistricting efforts, said “we have made very clear . . . they should be doing their reprecincting after the governor signs our redistricting bill.”

State lawmakers are in the thick of the redistricting process, sharing draft maps with colleagues and wrestling over tweaks for district boundaries. They aim to unveil draft maps in the next few weeks and pass the new maps into law in early November.

City elections officials insist that their timeframe aligns with that tight schedule, which was accelerated by pandemic-related Census data delays. Eneida Tavares, who chairs the city’s Board of Election Commissioners, said she aims to vote on the precincts proposal “in time for the state to incorporate them into the new districts.”

But Moran said that given the compressed timeline, it’s already too late.

“If the city does march forward and do this, they’re going to have to revisit this and clean up whatever lines don’t work with our lines. They’re going to have to clean up their precincts,” Moran said.

He summed it up bluntly: “We make state laws, and you have to follow them.”

While Boston presents the greatest potential headache due to its size, the confusion could play out across the state in any city that’s split into multiple legislative districts.

Typically, Massachusetts lawmakers use cities and towns’ voting precincts as the building blocks for drawing their larger political districts. But this year, facing a tighter timeline to redraw the lines due to Census data delays, the Legislature has pushed to reverse that order, with the state drawing larger political districts and then local officials fitting voting precincts into them. The Legislature passed a bill intended to solidify that order, though analysts said it does not explicitly require local officials to wait for the state’s final maps before they draw their own precincts.

But even as Moran presses local officials to wait, another state authority is telling them to hurry up.

Adding to the confusion, Secretary of State William F. Galvin has directed local officials to charge ahead in the usual order, asking them to submit their precinct lines to his office by Oct. 30. He characterized the Legislature’s efforts to change the order as “an attempted power grab.”

Some experts make the case that smaller precincts should be drawn first and then slotted into larger political districts; others argue it makes more sense to draw the larger districts and then divide them up. Different states take different approaches.

The problem emerges when the processes are attempted simultaneously — which is happening now amid the differing directives from Galvin and Moran, two longtime Beacon Hill powerbrokers from Brighton between whom no love is lost.

Doing both processes at once risks discord between a city’s voting precinct lines and the state’s legislative districts; for example, voters zoned to the same polling place could be split into several state House districts.

If the lines don’t jibe, state and local officials would be forced to harmonize them with the administrative equivalents of spit and duct tape, in an effort to minimize voter confusion. That might force local officials to distribute multiple different ballots at a polling place, for example, or create “sub-precincts” within a single site. Advocates fear that in the confusion, some voters might receive the wrong ballot, a disaster scenario they said has happened at split precincts in the past.

Some leaders in the process said the easiest course would be for cities to simply hold off on drawing new precincts — even in the case of Boston, where those boundaries are long overdue. Prominent members of the Legislature’s Boston delegation support redrawing the city’s precincts, as do advocacy groups and City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, Wu’s rival in the mayoral race, though her campaign did not respond to questions about the city’s timeline.

“After asking them to treat this like an urgent problem for over five years, I kind of wish they would just wait for another month,” said Beth Huang, who heads a coalition of voting rights advocacy groups pushing for fair representation in the state’s political maps. Huang also sits on a state board charged with approving local precinct boundaries. Local efforts “need to be respected,” she said, “but it is really unfortunate how the timelines have overlapped in a confusing way.”

For his part, Galvin said state officials stand ready to address any disparities between local and state maps.

“We’ve done it before,” he said.

Geoff Beckwith, who heads the Massachusetts Municipal Association, urged local officials to consult with state lawmakers to ensure that their precinct lines and district borders align as much as possible.

A little cooperation, he suggested, could solve the problem.

“It’s a question,” he said, “of having all parties work with each other for the best result.”

