Cambridge police investigating armed bicycle robbery in Central Square, warn public to be careful

The victim told police that they initially resisted being restrained by the men, at which point one allegedly displayed the gun before taking off with the bike toward Franklin Street.

Two men believed to be in their 30s stole a yellow Cannondale bicycle outside 359 Green St. about 3 a.m. after pushing the bike’s owner up against a wall and allegedly showed a black handgun, the victim told police.

Police in Cambridge are working to identify two suspects in an armed bicycle robbery reported in Central Square early Saturday morning, and authorities are warning the public to be careful when walking late at night.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department 617-349-3300 or submit an anonymous tip by visiting cambridgepolice.org/tips.

Police also urged anyone who is approached by someone attempting to rob them not to resist.

“The best course of action is to hand over money and whatever other belongings are demanded and try to disengage from this confrontational and potentially dangerous situation as soon as possible,” the department said in a statement Saturday evening. “Remember, things can always be replaced.”

The public is also cautioned to not wear earbuds or headphones while walking alone at night.

“Be aware of your surroundings at all times and trust your instincts,” police said in the statement. “Walk with confidence on the street and at a good, steady pace. Keep your head up and observe your surroundings. Don’t look down at the ground. If you feel you are being followed, show you are suspicious – turn to look at the person. This sends a clear message that you will not be taken by surprise.”

