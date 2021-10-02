fb-pixel Skip to main content

Driver killed after car slams into tree in Falmouth

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated October 2, 2021, 1 hour ago

A person died after their car crashed into tree in Falmouth Friday night, police said in a statement.

The driver struck the tree near 5 Falmouth Heights Road at 10:17 p.m., the statement said. The person was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Officials have not identified the victim, who was the vehicle’s only occupant .

The incident remains under information.

No further information has been released.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.

