Driver killed after car slams into tree in Falmouth

A person died after their car crashed into tree in Falmouth Friday night, police said in a statement.
The driver struck the tree near 5 Falmouth Heights Road at 10:17 p.m., the statement said. The person was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.
Officials have not identified the victim, who was the vehicle’s only occupant .
The incident remains under information.
No further information has been released.
