Mayoral candidates push forward as campaigns head into final month

“What I love about Michelle is that she has never accepted the status quo, that this is how it has always been, as an excuse for inaction,” Pressley said before a crowd outside the Hyde Park community center on River Street, according to video of the event shared on Wu’s Facebook page. “She is determined, she is innovative, and she is committed to advancing policies that uplift everyone in Boston.”

Wu’s campaign got a boost on Friday with an endorsement from US Representative Ayanna Pressley , who joined her former City Council colleague on Saturday in Hyde Park to officially pledge her support and talk to voters about the candidate’s vision for the city.

Boston City Councilors Michell Wu and Annissa Essaibi George were out on the campaign trail Saturday with just a month to go before voters select the city’s new mayor on Nov. 2.

Wu and her supporters spent Saturday afternoon canvassing in Hyde Park and Roxbury. Following Pressley’s speech in Hyde Park, Wu took the microphone and invoked the late Boston mayor Thomas Menino as she extolled the importance of connecting with residents in their communities.

“I think every day as I am crisscrossing the city with our team about what it means to have leadership that knows every corner of our communities, that is committed to being out and present, and, above all else, focused on the people,” Wu said.

Essaibi George also had a busy schedule Saturday, starting with a morning event at Eagle Hill Cafe in East Boston — part of a series of events her campaign calls the “Listen & Learn” tour, to inform her agenda on equity, inclusion, and justice issues — followed by stops in Charlestown, the North End, Roslindale, Hyde Park, and Back Bay.

In a statement Saturday, Essaibi George said she is pushing forward into the final month of the campaign and is aiming to bring to the polls voters who sat out of the preliminary election.

“I’m proud of my reputation for showing up in our communities, bringing everyone together at the table, and having those tough but necessary conversations to move this city forward,” she said in the statement. “We faced low voter turnout during the preliminary. Too many believe local government isn’t working for or fighting for them. I’m showing up in their neighborhoods to show that, with me as Mayor, it will.”

Although Essaibi George has said that she had asked Pressley for her endorsement, the city councilor’s campaign said the congresswoman’s decision to back Wu “doesn’t change things.”

“Annissa is focused on the endorsement from Boston’s residents on November 2nd. She will continue to be in all of the city’s neighborhoods, on the ground, listening and learning to residents. Their experiences, stories, struggles and successes will inform and drive the agenda at City Hall,” her campaign said in an e-mail Saturday.

