Motorcyclist dies in crash after Lakeville police call off chase

The officer tried to stop the motorcycle and briefly followed it on Main Street until it turned onto Vaughan Street, according to police.

The motorcycle was traveling 68 miles per hour on Main Street in Lakeville, a 40 miles per hour speed zone, when a police officer first saw it around 11:45 p.m., Lakeville police said in a statement.

A motorcyclist died when he crashed into a telephone pole in Middleborough Friday night, shortly after police suspended a pursuit of him for reckless driving, according to Lakeville officials.

“It became evident to the officer that the operator of the motorcycle was fleeing, and for safety reasons, the officer discontinued the attempt to stop the motorcycle,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The officer followed the motorcycle onto Vaughan Street after calling off the pursuit. That was where he found the motorcycle, which had crashed into a telephone pole just over the Middleborough town line, police said.

The officer immediately began treating the motorcyclist and called for medical aid, police said.

The operator was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he was pronounced dead, Lakeville firefighters said in a statement.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said, and the incident remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.